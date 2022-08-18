Carlisle Auction's Fall Sale To Feature Bill Miller Collection

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Bill Miller Collection offered at fall Carlisle 2022.

Bill Miller, Jr. co-founded Carlisle Events in 1974. While his name has been attached to America’s Automotive Hometown of Carlisle, Pennsylvania for nearly 50 years, his passion for all things automotive goes back to his early years as an enthusiast. As one can imagine, someone as passionate as Bill has amassed quite the collection of automotive items and as part of this year’s Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction, select pieces of that collection can be yours! No, Bill is NOT retiring! He has simply decided to sell off items from his personal life-long collection.

Miller will also move more than a dozen classic and collector cars across the Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction block on Thursday, September 29 at approximately 3 p.m. This time slot is just before the popular all-truck hour. These lots span from the 1930’s to the 2000’s and are low milage and in some cases, one owner cars. Miller has identified a pair of Kaiser Darren’s for the auction, two 1981 VW trucks, including one that’s never been titled and a 1958 Cadillac two-door hard top with 12,000 original miles and original tires; quite possibly the finest one that money could buy.

Also heading to auction is his 1936 Ford pickup, one that many Carlisle guests have seen him drive at the Carlisle Ford Nationals, a 1972 VW Bug convertible, a 1938 Chrysler Royal Convertible, a 1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with 11,000 miles, a 1953 Kaiser Manhattan Sedan with 20,000 original miles, 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible with 27,000 original miles, 1985 Chevrolet El Camino with 60,000 original miles, 1987 Chevrolet El Camino with 8,000 original miles, and more. The car collection will be positioned for preview and sale by Carlisle Auctions at the Carlisle Expo Center, located at 100 K. St.

The Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction takes place September 29-30 at the Carlisle Expo Center (100 K. St.) in Carlisle, PA. These lots, plus hundreds more like them will cross the block each day. In addition, Carlisle Auctions hosts two great collections and a themed hour. On Thursday, September 29 at 3 p.m., Carlisle Events co-owner Bill Miller will see nearly 20 classic and collector cars from his personal collection cross the block, while Dave Ferro, friend of Carlisle Events, will move nearly a dozen lots on Friday, September 30 at 4 p.m. Finally, the popular all-truck hour returns on the 29th at approximately 4 p.m. The auction is just a part of a bigger, five-day event known as Fall Carlisle. Fall Carlisle runs September 28-October 2 at the neighboring Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (1000 Bryn Mawr Rd.) and is an automotive flea market/swap meet event that also includes a car corral. Spectator admission is just $12 and allows for reciprocating admission to the auction too. Being involved with both events is easy and for the auction, there are three great ways to bid; in person, on the phone, and online. Call 717-960-6400 today to learn more or visit CarlisleAuctions.com for details on registering to bid or consigning to sell!

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.