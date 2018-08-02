Carlin relishing chance to entertain home support

Sir Chris Hoy has backed Jack Carlin to be a major figure in the future for British Cycling

After being tipped for track cycling stardom by Britain’s joint greatest ever Olympian Sir Chris Hoy, Scotland’s Jack Carlin has the world at his pedals at his home European Championships.

With world championship silver medals in team sprint and individual sprint already under his belt in 2018, Paisley-born Carlin will be hoping to use the raucous Scottish crowds to his advantage in Glasgow.

And after getting a taste for gold in the team sprint at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome two years ago, Carlin wants to top the podium once again on his home track.

“I grew up at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome back as a youth and junior, so it’s massive to be back here, competing in front of a home crowd,” Carlin said.

“Last time I was here would have been the World Cup in Glasgow. The crowd was crazy there, so loud, it’s one of my best memories as a rider, so I’m really looking forward to it.

“You’d be lying if you said you weren’t coming in to win. A top-three would be great in one of the individual events, a top-three in the team sprint would be great too.”

Keen to shake off his tag as cycling’s nearly man after missing out on gold at the 2016 European Championships, 2018 World Championships and on the Gold Coast – Carlin is in search of attaining a first major championship title.

But with the 2020 Olympics rearing its head – sprint specialist Carlin has also had to set his sights on Olympic qualification and ensuring he is best placed for the individual sprint events.

He said: “It’s the first Olympic qualifying event, so it would be good to pick up some points and build from the base that we’ve set here over the next two years.

“It’s been quite a quick turnaround since Rio to be honest.

“If you said two years ago that I’d be competing in the individual events it would’ve been quite a shock.

Story Continues

“It’s been a quick turnaround and hopefully we can take that step up and compete at that senior level.”

See the stars of British Cycling #BackToTheTrack at London’s Lee Valley VeloPark at the 2018 TISSOT UCI Track Cycling World Cup series between December 14 and 16. For tickets and more information visit www.trackworldcup.co.uk