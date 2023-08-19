Carli Lloyd: USWNT did not show the mentality needed to win like England

USA players react after the penalty shoot out which they lost against Sweden - Richard Nicholson/UK Sports Pics Ltd

Carli Lloyd believes England have replaced the US as the omnipotent force in women’s football and thinks the only way the Americans can regain the advantage is to poach manager Sarina Wiegman.

This tournament was the first time the USWNT have not reached at least the semi-finals of a World Cup and the failure has provoked intense criticism in the States.

Lloyd, a two-time World Cup and Olympics winner with the US, has claimed that England are now bullying the rest of the world in the same way four-time world champions used to.

Carli Lloyd in action during the 2019 World Cup, which the USA won - Rex/Peter Powell

“We have all the resources poured in,” said Lloyd. “We have the talent pool, we have the support, we have the experience.

“There’s all this narrative of ‘the world has caught up’, but in my opinion the team wasn’t fit enough, the team didn’t show that mentality that is needed to win like you’re seeing with England.

“You’re seeing an England side that essentially has kind of resembled our teams over the years. They go down a goal but there’s no need to panic, they’re figuring it out. They’ve not necessarily been playing their best football, but they’ve got the resilience and I think that’s key and that’s why they’re in the final.

“I do think there is a generational era that is over [in the US] and so now, what does that look like? What does the future look like? I have no idea because the next bit is obviously getting a coach in there.”

Vlatko Andonovski resigned last week following the US’s early World Cup exit and Lloyd knows who would be ideal to turn the team around.

Vlatko Andonovski resigned last week following the US’s early World Cup exit - Alex Grimm/Fifa

“If I could come back and play again I’d love to play for Sarina Wiegman,” she said. “She just looks like an amazing person, an amazing coach. She understands that line of treating the players with respect and getting to know them but also getting the best out of them.

“I think she’s great but clearly there’s been some talk of her not going anywhere. There are not many coaches that I would say, besides her, that have really elevated themselves to be one of the best.”

Wiegman said earlier this week that she “is very happy” where she is and has no plans to leave. Her contract with the English Football Association expires in 2025 after the next European Championship.