Carli Lloyd scores a record-tying 5 goals in USWNT match vs. Paraguay

It's safe to say the Carli Lloyd retirement tour is off to a perfect start. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Carli Lloyd didn’t waste any time kicking off her retirement tour with a bang.

The United States women’s national team star, in the first of four friendly matches this fall, nearly set a program record in a dominant win over Paraguay on Thursday night.

Lloyd scored a ridiculous five goals — four in the first half — in their 9-0 win over Paraguay at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. That ties the USWNT single-game scoring record.

WE ARE ALL WITNESSES.



(Did we do that right, Cleveland? 😉) pic.twitter.com/61tQIOAO96 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) September 17, 2021

Lloyd got going right away, too, scoring a goal off a corner kick less than three minutes into the match.

She cleaned up a second goal just two minutes later.

Goal No. 1️⃣3️⃣0️⃣!@CarliLloyd is now tied with the queen of caps herself -- @KristineLilly -- for 3rd on the #USWNT all-time scoring charts 💥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/G53hquCpjt — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) September 16, 2021

Lloyd got her hat trick in the 34th minute, the ninth of her career — which snapped a tie with Mia Hamm for the most in USWNT history. She then found the net once more in the first half minutes later.

Thanks to Lloyd, and a pair of goals from Andi Sullivan, the USWNT went to the locker room with a massive six goal lead.

All six (‼️) first half goals in 60 seconds. Feast your eyes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5djChHQ9oj — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) September 17, 2021

Lloyd ended her night with one final goal in the 60th minute, expertly bouncing a header off a corner kick in for her fifth of the game.

How lucky are we that after SEVENTEEN YEARS of @CarliLloyd #USWNT magic, she still keeps coming up with history?! 🐐



Goal No. 🖐 of the night for #CL10 pic.twitter.com/3T1qjJONT5 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) September 17, 2021

Lloyd has now scored 133 goals in her international career, the fourth-most ever behind just Hamm, Abby Wambach and Christine Sinclair — who scored 187 times in her career.

Lloyd, 39, announced last month that she will retire after the NWSL season and a four-game friendly tour with the USWNT this fall. The team has three games left on that tour, starting with another match against Paraguay next week before a pair of games against South Korea next month.