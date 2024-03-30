Carlene Carter Embraces Beyoncé’s Entrance Into Country Music

Carlene Carter issued a statement Friday welcoming Beyoncé to the family upon release of her new album, Cowboy Carter.

Carter is the daughter of country royalty in mother June Carter Cash, and is a star in her own right.

“I’ve caught wind of some negativity over the release of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, her new country album,” Carter said. “As a Carter Girl myself and coming from a long line of Carter Girls, I’m moved to ask why anyone would treat a Carter this way? She is an incredibly talented and creative woman who obviously wanted to do this because she likes country music, In my book, she’s one of us Carter women and we have always pushed the boundaries by trying whatever music we felt in our hearts and taking spirit-driven risks.”

The Carter family had some of the earliest country recordings, dating to the 1920s and Mother Maybelle Carter. They were called the “first family of country music,” and produced a lineage that grew when June Carter married Johnny Cash.

“I am here to let Beyoncé and all those nay sayers know that I admire and love her and all she does,” Carter wrote. “I am delighted to know that Carter spunk is in her just like it’s been through nearly 100 years of us Carters choosing to follow ours hearts, hearts that are filled with love not just for country music but for all kinds of music.”

She concluded, “Here’s a warm welcome to the Carter Girl Club! It’s only a matter of time before those nay sayers become Bey sayers.”

