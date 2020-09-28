Carla Bruni on Remaining Hopeful During COVID and the Time She Confronted a Lying Trump

In these pandemic-stricken times, Carla Bruni’s Gallic insouciance is a breath of fresh air. She refers to her husband, the former French President Nicolas Sarkozy as “my man;” and the novel coronavirus she calls “the coveed.”

“It’s so strange. My God. So strange!” she remarks in her airy voice. “I’m just like everyone else, I guess. Happy to be alive!”

She’s been cooped up in the South of France with her mother, aunt, sister and her children, as well as Sarkozy, during the deadly contagion, chortling as she recounts how her mother has been “getting on her nerves” and “treating me like I’m 12.”

When I mention that many in America have continually refused to wear face masks during the outbreak, owing to some strange libertarian notion that it treads on their personal freedoms, she lets out a big gasp. “That’s crazy!” she exclaims. “Are there really people that do that? Treading on their rights?! It’s their duty!”

Bruni, 52, has rung me to discuss her sixth studio album, Un grand amour, her first made up of original material in seven years, which will be released Oct. 9. Like most of her oeuvre, it’s a light, sensuous affair brimming with love and longing. “It’s not dark at all. The mood wasn’t coming from the coveed,” she offers. “Last November, I just got some very alive vibes, very alive feelings, and wrote the album in a very joyful situation. I don’t know why! But that’s the way it was.” A pregnant pause fills the air. “Some people near to me died. It was quite personal. And every time I get near death, it gives me a strange flow of energy, and desire, and makes me so scared that I have to compensate for it. After the grief, and after the pain of losing someone, somehow, I have a burst of life in my mind, and in my heart.”

Bruni wrote nine of the 15 songs on the album during COVID confinement, and 30 in total. “It takes a lot of potatoes to make a very pure, small glass of vodka,” she says.

Once the quarantine was lifted, Bruni and her band convened at a recording studio in Paris, where they recorded the album live in just six days—wearing masks in-between sessions, with musicians separated by a series of rotating walls. The effect is intimate and sweeping at once. “Everyone is playing at the same time, so there’s a movement that you don’t have where you do it like a cheesecake, where it’s layer-by-layer—the piano, the guitar, the vocals. We did it all at the same time,” recalls Bruni.

The chanteuse says she’s most inspired by “being sensitive,” and harbors a borderline obsession with amour fou—as on the track “Your Lady,” her first tune in English. “I like desperate songs. Impossible things. Impossible things are very inspiring—even more than possible things,” she coos. “I love to write about impossible love.”

In the ‘90s, Bruni was one of the top fashion models in the world, earning millions a year working the runways for Dior, Versace, Chanel, and Saint-Laurent, whilst romancing Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton, and Kevin Costner, to name a few.

She looks back on her champagne-popping, blue steel-flashing catwalk era fondly—save for one bizarre episode with a vainglorious real estate mogul by the name of Donald J. Trump.

According to Harry Hurt III’s Trump biography Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump, which contained eye-opening details from first wife Ivana Trump’s divorce deposition—including an allegation of rape against her then-husband—Bruni conned the Don, who appeared to be infatuated with her, into gifting her last-minute hotel accommodations at his Plaza Hotel:

Carla mischievously informed Donald that her ‘sister’ was coming to town. He immediately offered to provide a room at the Plaza Hotel. The visitor was actually one of Carla's longtime female friends, who showed up at the Plaza with a boyfriend in tow. Carla and her friends spent the next few days ordering room service and gloating over the way they fooled the ‘King of Tacky.’

