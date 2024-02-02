Carl Weathers, Star of ‘Rocky’ as Apollo Creed, Dies at 76

Carl Weathers, best known for playing Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” franchise has died. Weathers was 76.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement to Deadline. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

The actor’s 50-year Hollywood career also included “The Mandalorian,” “Predator,” “Action Jackson” and “Happy Gilmore.”

