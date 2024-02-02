Carl Weathers' 5 notable roles, from 'Rocky' and 'Predator' to 'The Mandalorian'

In an era of muscular action figures on the big screen, you always got the sense that Carl Weathers was the one of the sweetest and smartest of them all, a man whose brain and heart were as big as his biceps (which were considerable).

A contemporary of 1980s action cinema alongside — and frequent co-star of — Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Weathers (who died at age 76 Thursday) was an Oakland Raiders linebacker who over the years was transformed into larger-than-life celluloid figures, like being Rocky's greatest in-ring rival or dealing with a nasty alien Predator in the jungle, and even found a place in the "Star Wars" universe later in life. But Weathers also knew how to have a laugh, poking fun at his movie stardom and macho persona in things like "Happy Gilmore" and TV's "Arrested Development."

If you want to get a sense of why he was beloved for action-loving kids of the '70s and '80s, check out Weathers' five essential screen roles:

Apollo Creed, the 'Rocky' franchise

Weathers' most iconic character was Apollo Creed, the brash and overconfident heavyweight champ that initially underestimates Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) when the "Italian Stallion" goes after his title in 1976's "Rocky," an Oscar best picture winner. That final bout ended in a split decision, but Weathers was able to give Apollo a winning character arc in the ensuing movies: Creed becomes obsessed with getting Rocky back in the ring (and losing the title) in "Rocky II" (1979), then transitions to becoming friend, coach and mentor when Rocky faces Mr. T's fearsome Clubber Lang in "Rocky III" (1982), and then ultimately has his final fight vs. Dolph Lundgren's Soviet baddie Ivan Drago in "Rocky IV" (1985).

Now, watching the recent "Creed" films (with Michael B. Jordan as Apollo's son Adonis) will become their own tribute to Weathers' life and the indelible mark he left on these movies and pop culture.

Al Dillon, 'Predator' (1987)

Carl Weathers (left) and Arnold Schwarzenegger flex and take on an alien invader in "Predator."

If your only working knowledge of "Predator" is the popular social-media GIF of that handshake flex-off bit with Weathers and Schwarzenegger's rippling arms, then it's time for some homework. The sci-fi testosterone fest, with Weathers as a CIA operative and an old Vietnam buddy of Schwarzenegger's Dutch, takes those two as well as Jesse "The Body" Ventura, Bill Duke and others into the jungle where a rescue mission turns into a battle for survival against a cosmic menace with crazy-cool weaponry not of this world. It's a must-see for any and all action-movie lovers, and it makes for a great teamup of '80s icons.

Jericho Jackson, 'Action Jackson' (1988)

Weathers' finally got his own star vehicle with this criminally underseen and underrated action thriller, in which he stars as a Detroit cop who doesn't play by the rules — like getting in trouble for almost ripping the arm off of a dude. "So? He had a spare," Weathers's Action Jackson quips.

He uses all his charm and zippy one-liners in a watchably campy, over-the-top narrative that finds our hero framed by a automobile magnate (a very evil Craig T. Nelson) for the murder of his wife (Sharon Stone) and getting an assist from a heroin-addicted singer (Vanity). Some might say it's "of its time" — we call it timeless.

Derick 'Chubbs' Peterson, 'Happy Gilmore' (1996)

Chubbs Peterson is one of the most memorable characters of the 1990s.

Weathers showcased a sense of humor in other films, but he really broke out as a real comedic actor opposite Adam Sandler in his classic sports farce. Sandlers' hockey goon title character hits the links to pay off his grandma's debts, and he enlists the help of Chubbs, a golf star-turned-coach who now rocks a wooden hand thanks to a hungry alligator. Weathers gets to riff on his own football background, shares great chemistry and banter with Sandler and even has one heck of a fun death scene (plus sings a little Carpenters from the afterlife).

Greef Karga, 'The Mandalorian' (2019-present)

As Greef Karga, Carl Weathers made friends with none other than Baby Yoda himself, Grogu, on "The Mandalorian."

While it would have been great to see see Weathers in a "Star Wars" movie, he did get a supporting role in three seasons of a show that's honestly better than many of those galactic films — and got to hang out with Baby Yoda, to boot. Weathers' Greef started as leader of a bounty hunters' guild and the main guy who gives the Mando (Pedro Pascal) his assignments. When little Grogu comes into the Mando's life and changes him, Greef is also affected, becoming a staunch ally to the journeying pair and embracing the role of High Magistrate on the planet Navarro.

Even in his older years, though, Weathers was as at home in a "Star Wars" battle as he was in the ring with Rocky or tussling with a Predator — a testament to an all-time action hero.

