Carl Reiner Remembered: “He Was My Guiding Light” Says Son Rob Reiner; George Clooney & More Pay Tribute

Denise Petski
Deadline

UPDATED: Hollywood is mourning the loss of comedy legend Carl Reiner, who died Monday night of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home at the age of 98.

His son, Rob Reiner, wrote on Twitter, “Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”


George Clooney, who worked with Reiner on the Ocean’s film franchise, penned a remembrance to Reiner.

“Carl Reiner made every room he walked into funnier, smarter, kinder. It all seemed so effortless,” Clooney said in a statement provided to Deadline. “What an incredible gift he gave us all. His was a life well lived and we’re all the better for it. Rest in peace my friend.”

Bette Midler, star of That Old Feeling, the 1997 film directed by Reiner, paid tribute to the comedy icon on Twitter.


The National Comedy Center, where Reiner was an active member and advisory board member, remembered Reiner in a statement.

“All of us at the National Comedy Center are deeply saddened by the passing of Carl Reiner, our friend and advisory board member. For seven decades, as a writer, producer, director, author and actor, Carl brought laughter to millions around the world, influenced generations of comedic talent, and defined the art of comedy in America. Carl’s brilliant work and extraordinary legacy will be honored, celebrated and preserved within our cultural institution for generations to come.” – Journey Gunderson, Executive Director of the National Comedy Center

Reiner’s longtime friend Alan Alda wrote,”His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl.”


“Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner,” William Shatner tweeted. “From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.”


Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal wrote, “Farewell to a King of Comedy, dear friend, father figure, and Gentleman Genius. I love you Carl. Love to your family, all your friends, and students.”

Mia Farrow shared a remembrance on Twitter, writing, “We lost a person who gave us great times-countless laughs. He was brilliant. And kind. I met him only once but will never forget his gentle thoughtfulness. He was with us through good times and hard times. Thank you Carl Reiner. His memory will be a blessing.”

