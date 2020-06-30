Carl Reiner Remembered: “He Was My Guiding Light” Says Son Rob Reiner; George Clooney & More Pay Tribute

Click here to read the full article.

Refresh for latest….

Scroll to continue with content Ad

UPDATED: Hollywood is mourning the loss of comedy legend Carl Reiner, who died Monday night of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home at the age of 98.

More from Deadline

His son, Rob Reiner, wrote on Twitter, “Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 30, 2020





George Clooney, who worked with Reiner on the Ocean’s film franchise, penned a remembrance to Reiner.

“Carl Reiner made every room he walked into funnier, smarter, kinder. It all seemed so effortless,” Clooney said in a statement provided to Deadline. “What an incredible gift he gave us all. His was a life well lived and we’re all the better for it. Rest in peace my friend.”

Bette Midler, star of That Old Feeling, the 1997 film directed by Reiner, paid tribute to the comedy icon on Twitter.

The great #CarlReiner has gone to that Show of Shows in the sky. I worked with him, loved him, and consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world to have once attended lunch with his hilarious, guarrulous gang… — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 30, 2020





Story continues

The National Comedy Center, where Reiner was an active member and advisory board member, remembered Reiner in a statement.

“All of us at the National Comedy Center are deeply saddened by the passing of Carl Reiner, our friend and advisory board member. For seven decades, as a writer, producer, director, author and actor, Carl brought laughter to millions around the world, influenced generations of comedic talent, and defined the art of comedy in America. Carl’s brilliant work and extraordinary legacy will be honored, celebrated and preserved within our cultural institution for generations to come.” – Journey Gunderson, Executive Director of the National Comedy Center

Reiner’s longtime friend Alan Alda wrote,”His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl.”

My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl. pic.twitter.com/QWyNOYILhW — Alan Alda (@alanalda) June 30, 2020





“Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner,” William Shatner tweeted. “From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.”

Condolences to the family of Carl Reiner. From the writers room of Sid Caesar to recreating those times for the Dick Van Dyke show, Carl was a master at his craft. I knew him only peripherally but it was a pleasure to have known him.😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 30, 2020





Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal wrote, “Farewell to a King of Comedy, dear friend, father figure, and Gentleman Genius. I love you Carl. Love to your family, all your friends, and students.”

Mia Farrow shared a remembrance on Twitter, writing, “We lost a person who gave us great times-countless laughs. He was brilliant. And kind. I met him only once but will never forget his gentle thoughtfulness. He was with us through good times and hard times. Thank you Carl Reiner. His memory will be a blessing.”

More follow below. We’ll be updating throughout the day.

He was one of the greatest comedy minds of our time. And one of the kindest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting. RIP Carl Reiner. — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) June 30, 2020





Carl Reiner was comedy genius. Often that genius made other funny people even funnier. But give him a stage and he could spin laughter out of any moment. I watched him do it time and again. His contributions to comedy are eternal. And a lovely man, as well. #ripCarlReiner — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 30, 2020





So sad to hear about @carlreiner Not only did he make my favorite TV& movies (see:Where’s Poppa) but his humanity was beyond compare. His heart was so full of love. Never left his house empty handed- book, space pen, Swiss Army knife. RIP to a man that embodies the word mensch pic.twitter.com/mazBmwznkX — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) June 30, 2020





“I want to thank the hotel for hosting us here. This was kind of a last minute thing, and Tom Arnold’s asshole was booked.” – Carl Reiner at Larry Sanders roast #ripCarlReiner — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) June 30, 2020





I'm so sorry to hear that Carl Reiner has passed on. He was a great entertainer and a fine man. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 30, 2020





Thanks for the near century of your life and gifts, Carl Reiner. Your heart, your humor, your spirit will live on in all of us. The stars are twinkling just a bit more merrily today with you there to entertain the heavens. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 30, 2020





RIP to the great Carl Reiner – sending love to all the Reiners – a great loss but a truly wonderful life –

No words can express my respect and gratitude for knowing his family – — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 30, 2020





God bless Carl Reiner. A very nice, comic genius. Very sad. But what a life. A giant, comic genius, who we all learned from and influences comedy to this day. My condolences to his family and friends. #GodBlessCarlReiner — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) June 30, 2020





So sad to hear about the passing of Carl Reiner. The man was a titan of comedy. None of us in the business haven’t been affected by his work. It’s hard to imagine a world without him. RIP Carl. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 30, 2020





I loved Carl Reiner. Thinking of Rob and his family and sending lots of love.❤️ https://t.co/SSpJArPoP6 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 30, 2020





Comedy giant Carl Reiner has left the room. I got to know him a bit, not that long after he had made the first great TV show about TV. Legendarily funny, but, fortunately, not "always on".

Wrote, acted, directed. Did it all, except trumpet. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) June 30, 2020





The brilliant and hilarious Carl Reiner hosted the Director’s Guild awards for decades before his health forced him to take the night off. They asked me to sub in for him. Here’s the letter he sent me:#RIPCarlReiner https://t.co/dkvtzXtKfA pic.twitter.com/eUy2E9b0B0 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) June 30, 2020





Not Carl Reiner. Fuuuuuuck. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 30, 2020





we lost a great one @carlreiner grew up with him on the #DickVanDyke show countless films t v live appearances the comedy timing perfection a real mensch Molly https://t.co/lmNfrAUBrH — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) June 30, 2020





Oh Rob, I’m so sorry. Your father was such a light in this world, for all of us. Deepest condolences. Sending all the love and hugs the cyberworld can muster. ❤️❤️❤️😞😔 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) June 30, 2020





Love to the Reiner family. — Jordan Klepper (@jordanklepper) June 30, 2020





All the love. All the laughs. All of it. Your dad will be missed for centuries. Longer. — Alex Brightman (he/him) (@ABrightMonster) June 30, 2020





My condolences Rob, your father made the world smile. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) June 30, 2020





Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.