Carl Radke Says 'I Sleep Well at Night' Following Split from Fiancée Lindsay Hubbard

The exes called off their engagement and wedding in September 2023, just weeks before the nuptials were scheduled

Noam Galai/BRAVO via Getty (2) Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the Summer House season 8 premiere party.

Carl Radke isn’t losing sleep over his broken engagement with fellow Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard.

The 39-year-old Bravo personality said he doesn’t regret calling off his wedding after a tumultuous summer of fighting on the beach. In fact, he’s confident in how he handled their last fights as a couple.

“I will look back on this and know that I really felt like I did and tried everything I could — tried to be patient, understanding, gracious — I sleep really well at night right now because I really feel like I did and tried my best to do what was best to make things work,” Radke said in an episode of Bravo’s Summer House After Show.

Clifton Prescod/Bravo via Getty Season 7 of Summer House featuring Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard.

The debrief episode featured conversation about Hubbard, 37, and Radke’s “Friday Night Fights” cycle, as seen on the series. To fellow cast members, most of the drama between the now-exes came when Radke was sober and Hubbard was drinking.

“It’s not about Friday,” said costar Ciara Miller. “Am I stupid? It’s about — I’m gonna be straight up. One’s drinking and one’s not.”

West Wilson, from there, pointed out, "The combination of someone sober and someone who drinks heavily who is pretty outspoken I guess you could say is — I wouldn’t sign up for that, I don’t think."

"I think they fight — maybe they’re both mean but — Lindsay wakes up, she was drunk, doesn’t feel like that big of a deal, wants to move on," he continued. "Carl, sober, internalized everything, remembers everything, and he’s got a cloud all over him the next day, and Lindsay acting like it didn’t happen only makes him more upset.”

Hubbard and Radke called off their wedding in September following their summer of arguments, which is now playing out on season 8 of Summer House. "There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding," Radke said in a statement about their split. "The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I'm crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time."

Months later, Radke seemed to shut down any possibility of a reconciliation. “I think right now, I don’t know if that’s going to be a possibility,” he said in November on the Bravo2Bravo: Bromance panel. “I hope that in the future there could be some kind of civil relationship. For the time being, we’re going to go heal separately and see what happens.”

Summer House can be streamed in full on Peacock.



