Carl Radke Doesn't Think Reconciling with Lindsay Hubbard Is an Immediate 'Possibility' as They 'Heal Separately'

The 'Summer House' star shared that he hopes for "some kind of civil relationship" between him and ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard after the couple called of their wedding in September

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard

Carl Radke isn’t ready to consider getting back together with his ex-fiancée Lindsay Hubbard.

During the Bravo2Bravo: Bromance panel at BravoCon in Las Vegas Saturday, the Summer House star, 38, opened up about the possibility of reconciling with Hubbard after ending their engagement in September.

“I think right now, I don’t know if that’s going to be a possibility,” he said of reuniting with his ex. “I hope that in the future there could be some kind of civil relationship. For the time being, we’re going to go heal separately and see what happens.”

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Carl Radke at BravoCon 2023

Related: Summer House's Carl Radke Doesn't Think Lindsay Hubbard Was 'Blindsided' by Their Broken Engagement (Exclusive)

The Bravo star also revealed what is looking for a new partner following his split, saying, “I’m still kind of in a healing phase in the moment … ultimately I want a partner, I want a best friend, I want somebody I can really be myself with.”

“Obviously alcohol is not part of my life. I want somebody I can be active with, a healthier lifestyle,” he added.

Radke teased that fans will see a new "Carl 1.0" on the upcoming season of Summer House. “There’s a guy who’s joining who kind of reminds me of a younger Carl 1.0,” he said. “I know you guys are nervous and scared.”

Related: Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Officially Cancel Wedding After Calling Off Engagement (Exclusive)

“I’m really just trying to move forward with respect and not make it a bigger thing than it is,” he added.

He noted that he hopes the new season will provide “some clarity and some more context to a very difficult situation,” referring to his split from Hubbard.

At BravoCon on Friday, Radke opened up to PEOPLE about the end of his relationship with Hubbard.

Story continues

“We had a really rough summer and I think people will see that,” Radke said. “But it just shows the gravity of the situation when I really deep down felt like I needed to have a conversation with her about where we were at in our relationship and moving forward with the wedding.”

The reality star denied rumors that he called production to film the breakup ahead of their November nuptials.

“I did not call production to set her up,” Radke said. “I don't decide what is being filmed on Summer House. I really don't. I just respond to what's being requested.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" on November 15, 2022

Related: Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Says Broken Engagement 'Blew Up My Entire Life'

Radke said the split has been “unbelievably emotionally hard for the both of us,” and added that, “if there's a way I can make it all better in some capacity, I would do that.”

Radke took the last few months, which he called “very challenging and difficult,” to “process and heal.”

“I've had to take some space and be quiet,” he continued. “This is the first time I'm talking in two months because I wanted to be respectful because it's painful for the both of us. There's still some closure and things I feel like that are gonna need to be figured out at some point. But I'm just on one day at a time. I'm just trying to just take care of myself.”

One year after their August 2022 engagement, PEOPLE confirmed in September that Hubbard and Radke had called off their November wedding. Radke announced the news in a letter shared with family and friends, saying the former couple was "so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication" as they "were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves."

"There have been a lot of false narratives and misunderstandings that have made this all the more painful but sadly at this time we are not moving forward with the wedding," Radke continued in the letter obtained by PEOPLE. "The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I'm crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Summer House can be streamed in full on Peacock.

BravoCon 2023 is taking place through Sunday at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.