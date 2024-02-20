Carl Radke Doesn't Think It's 'Fair' to Date While Tying Up 'Entanglements' with Ex Lindsay Hubbard (Exclusive)

"It's been very difficult. I'm just praying for some resolution at some point," the 'Summer House' star tells PEOPLE of ending his engagement to his costar

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty (2) Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard

Don’t expect to see Carl Radke on any dating apps just yet.

The Summer House star, 39, tells PEOPLE he's stayed single since calling off his engagement to costar Lindsay Hubbard at the end of last summer.

“I don't feel like it's responsible or fair to try and pursue a new relationship when there's still some entanglements, and [we're] having to relive the breakup publicly on TV,” Radke says. “I personally feel like it's best for me to take some more time, really focus on myself, my career, my family, my friendships. I think, as I keep working towards that, something will happen on the dating side.”

Radke thinks that making dating a top priority “can turn negative for someone if that's their sole focus.”

Eugene Gologursky/Bravo Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke on 'Summer House'

Instead, Radke says he wants to focus on “really trying to improve myself, take better care of me, save some money, work on my career, spend time with my family, and focus on the friendships that I have right in front of me.”



Turning 39 earlier this month served as somewhat of a wakeup call for Radke. “It's not lost on me that I'm getting older and I'm single,” the Syracuse University grad says. “It's a little scary, but I’m just embracing the opportunity that I have to reset and try and move forward.”

One of the aforementioned entanglements includes Radke and Hubbard, who got engaged in August 2022, resolving the situation with the Manhattan apartment they once shared.

“The day that we had the conversation about moving forward with the wedding, I did speak to her dad, and he recommended I take some space. Since that day, I've not really stayed at the apartment,” Radke says. “I didn't feel comfortable. As things evolved, it was clear that I can't live there, obviously. Trying to work that out, it's been very difficult. I'm just praying for some resolution at some point.”



Adam Szulewski Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's engagement

Summer House viewers will see his split from Hubbard, 37, play out on the upcoming eighth season of the Bravo show, which kicks off on Thursday.

“You'll really watch the relationship unfold,” Radke promises. “There may be things that I watch that I'm not going to be proud of and wish I handled differently. I'm trying to just pray for some grace for the both of us, because it's going to be hard to relive. But I think the best way [for people to understand] is unfortunately to see it firsthand.”

The Bravo star says he has “a plan in place” for reliving some of those hard-to-watch moments when he tunes into season 8.

“I am going to watch it, because I think that's healthy to process it and try and allow it to just maybe have some clarity, maybe some perspective,” Radke says. “I had a similar plan when my brother passed away and those episodes were airing. [I’m] really going to take care of myself. I do a lot of mental health therapy. I go acupuncture, I work out a ton. Staying connected to my groups and my close friends, because at the end of the day, I've got a lot of great support. So, I'm going to lean heavily on the support during the airing of the season.”

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty

Radke recently celebrated three years of sobriety and says he’s “leaned heavily on the sober community” in the wake of his breakup.



“I'm grateful that I have still some of those things going for me,” he continues. “I'm hanging in there. It's been difficult, the last six months. Breakups suck. Everybody knows that. But, I'm doing OK. I'm here, I'm sober three years, one day at a time.”



Summer House season 8 premieres Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.



