Carl Froch: ‘I’m not sure that British boxing will miss George Groves’

Carl Froch has paid tribute to his old foe George Groves, after the former WBA super-middleweight champion announced his retirement, but added that he’s “not sure British boxing will miss him”.

Groves has not fought since being stopped by Callum Smith in the seventh round of their World Boxing Super Series final in September, and took to social media today to announce that he would not return to the ring having achieved everything he wanted in the sport.

Groves won a world title on his fourth attempt against Fedor Chudinov in May 2017, three years after being defeated by Froch at Wembley in their rematch.

Froch said he was genuinely pleased for Groves and and admitted that he had played a big part in his career, albeit either side of thinly veiled barbs.

“I was happy to stand up and applaud him, he’d won a world title at the fourth attempt. Seeing anyone fulfil their dream is nice, even if they are not your best mate,” Froch told Sky Sports.

“But I won’t miss him and I am not sure that British boxing will miss him, these days at least. There was nothing left out there for him.

“He will be remembered for all those mind games and smart words he came out with, but I have to be honest, I never found him funny or clever.”

Groves, who holds win over both James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr, was in line to face the winner of their upcoming pay-per-view contest, but decided now was the right time to get out of the sport with his health intact.

Groves was defeated by Callum Smith in Jeddah in Septemer (Getty)

“Some of you might think it odd that I’m choosing this time to retire,” Groves said. ”I’m still young, still fit and healthy, and there are still some big fights out there for me. But it’s for these reasons that I am choosing to retire now. I have a young family at home; it’s time to spend some of my better days with them.

“Over the years I have seen and sadly known the dangers of the sport, and I want to respectfully bow out while I’m at the top of my game. I’ve learned that doesn’t always mean coming off the back of a win.

“I’ve boxed at the highest level, all over the world, I’ve been a champion, and I’ll be leaving the sport (relatively!) intact.”