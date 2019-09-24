The Five Pointer: Carl Froch claims NASA is fake and Earth is flat as Russia face total ban

Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk to the best men’s player at the Best Fifa Football Awards last night for the sixth time.

At the Rugby World Cup, Eddie Jones has made ten changes for England’s next game against the USA.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has warned Russia it could be banned from all major sports events after evidence of data being deleted has been found.

The third round of the EFL Cup kicks-off tonight with defending champions Manchester City away at Preston.

Finally, Carl Froch has accused NASA of being fake after claiming the Earth is flat, saying there’s no proof of its curvature.

