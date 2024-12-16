Carl Froch: ‘After the b------t of Covid, I had to pussyfoot around certain subjects’

Carl Froch told Gareth A Davies how he would take down ‘Fake’ Paul

Carl Froch the fighter is no new thing. The 47-year-old former world champion never lets a week go by without reminding the world that he retired 10 years ago after some 80,000 fans witnessed him knock out George Groves at Wembley Stadium.

But ‘Froch on Fighting’, his YouTube channel, is a new phenomenon. In the social media world, it has caused waves and no little controversy. With his cutting-to-the-bone honesty, it has made ‘The Cobra’ relevant again.

No one in the industry has been excused, from Anthony Joshua, whom he believes should retire, to his former promoter Eddie Hearn, and then to boxing in Saudi Arabia. And none of us have been spared for covering the recent event in Texas involving Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

As Froch tells Telegraph Sport, he would “silence ‘Fake Paul’” in a ring. He decries YouTube boxers like Paul’s lack of skill and credibility, compared with true professionals. He also harbours dissatisfaction with modern broadcasting constraints, prompting his transition to a YouTube channel where he can express his honest opinions freely. And he analyses the upcoming Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk rematch, predicting Usyk’s victory – though he would love to see Fury lift the belts again.

Froch is as infamous now as he was famous when he became a four-time super middleweight world champion. Speaking at an International Boxing Association conference in the UAE, Froch says of his own YouTube channel: “I love boxing so much, and I’m a fan, not a historian.

“But through the Fabulous Four era of Roberto Duran, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, Sugar Ray Leonard, from then on to Mike Tyson and Frank Bruno, I’ve been drawn to the sport. Growing up, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, Naseem Hamed, they were an inspiration to me. When I retired I enjoyed broadcasting on Sky Sports, and with BBC 5 Live, DAZN, and bits on TalkSport, like you do, and I enjoyed the privilege of being at some of the very biggest fights. Joshua, Canelo, Haye, Bellew, Brook and Khan…”

Froch (right) in his prime when fighting George Groves at Wembley for the IBF and WBA Super Middleweight world titles in 2014 - Action Images/Peter Cziborra

However, Froch continued: “Then when Covid-19 came in place and all that b------t, in my opinion a big Psyop [a ‘psychological operation’ to control mass thinking and behaviours] the world changed and broadcasting changed with it. And I was just thinking, I’m not really getting air time, I’m not really getting seen, I’m not getting heard, and I’ve got to pussyfoot around certain subjects, and I’ve got to kind of play the game.

“I couldn’t be myself. I couldn’t be honest and true to myself, talking about fighters who are trying to sell pay per view. And I can’t be honest and think: ‘Hang on, I think this guy’s struggling here. He’s going to get beat.’ Well, don’t say that, because that might not be the narrative we’re going with. I just wanted honesty.”

For Froch, it is all about honesty. He is open about his views, and at one point confirms he believes the Earth is flat.

On standing firm, he said: “I never swerved anyone as a fighter. Ever. I was honest in fighting, and my style. There’s no truer place than inside that boxing ring, because you look in that f------ mirror before you do that ring walk and you can’t lie to yourself when that bell goes, because you can’t pass the football to your team-mate. No man, you can’t pass the baton.”

‘Fake Paul lost to the one active boxer he has fought’

Froch calls it honesty, but some see it as controversial. On this he replies: “Sometimes being truthful, to speak your mind, is controversial, just because you might say something that the majority of people don’t agree with. Well, does that mean that you just bend your opinions to suit somebody else’s narrative?

“I’m one of them. I’ll call it out, and whether it’s true or not, as in, it’s my truth.

“I’m not saying I’m right. I might be wrong, but if I’m wrong, I’ll debate it.

“Like when you’re talking about Jake Paul and he is mentioned in the same breath as real fighters – like Canelo [Saúl Canelo Alvarez], for example. I’m like, I don’t think his kind of skill level and that kind of boxing performance belongs in the professional boxing world.”

Froch is now motoring, throwing verbal punches like he did in the ring. “Let’s be honest, ‘Fake’ Paul lost to Tommy Fury, the only real active boxer he has fought. And a raw, novice boxer Tommy is… that’s why I said I’d still beat ‘Fake’ Paul with one hand tied behind my back.”

Froch is unconvinced by Jake Paul’s pedigree in the real of professional boxing - Kevin Jairaj

But would Froch consider fighting Paul?

“Yes, to shut him up and knock him out in front of 80,000 at Wembley Stadium again. Look, ‘Fake’ Paul knows what he is doing, he’s in the game of marketing himself, making money. But don’t mention him in the same breath as Canelo. Or me...

“The truth is I wouldn’t consider Paul to be a feasible challenge for me. He’s not worthy of being in the ring with someone of my stature. But even at my age, I wouldn’t consider it to be a hard challenge, and that’s why I would take the fight. Other people may feel differently, like you might be getting yourself into a hole here. You can’t get out because Jake Paul’s in his 20s. His trains every day. He’s strong and he’s big.

“I’m sitting here with a bad back, 47 years old, and it’s like: ‘Are you sure you want to be getting in with Jake Paul?’ I’d be f------ shocked, and I’d be bitterly disappointed if I got in with Paul and it went wrong. I’d have to buy a one-way ticket to Australia mate, never to be seen on these shores again, because that would be devastating for my legacy.

“But I just think it would be an easy win, and I think he’s never going to fight anybody like me, because he realises actually he’s out of his depth. And I think he showed that with Tommy Fury. ‘Fake’ Paul. He’s not a pro boxer. Stick with the misfits. Stick with the exhibition stuff, or whatever it is. He just fought a 58-year-old Mike Tyson.”

‘I want Usyk to lose but he is hard to pick against’

That intensity Froch had as a fighter, his competitiveness that took him through 12 world title fights in succession between 2008 and 2014, has been carried into his podcasting days. “It’s a YouTube channel, but it’s basically me sitting down giving my opinion on boxing. I go to bed with a notebook next to me, and I will wake up and write my ideas down. It’s all my voice. Is it a hobby? It is a hobby, but it’s a passionate hobby. I didn’t get into it to make money. I have investments and property. It’s fun for me, and people seem to like it…

“If you look at my channel, I think I’m getting on for 440,000 digital subscribers [He has 142k], but some of my videos get 500,000 views now. That means people are listening to what I’m saying and enjoying it. They know I have integrity, and I love the independence of doing my own thing.”

Finally, Froch looked ahead to the upcoming Fury versus Usyk world heavyweight title fight. Not surprisingly, he has a strong view on the first contest, won by Usyk in May this year. “I do like the rematch, yeah, because it’s a great fight. The first fight was brilliant. It was incredible. Very close. I look at it as a street fight. Usyk beat Fury up in round nine, and for me the fight was over. The fight should have been stopped in that round, but the referee intervened.

Carl Froch will be rooting for Tyson Fury but believes he will have his work cut out against Oleksandr Usyk - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

“They’re saying Fury was being held up by the ropes, but Usyk was finishing him off. The ref and the ropes saved Fury. But the fight on the scorecards was close because Fury was in the fight, from round one to round 12. It was never that far apart on the cards.

Froch believes that with his size and talent, Fury can win – but needs to have sharpened up his preparations.

Froch adds: “I find it very, very difficult to pick against Usyk. I’d love Tyson Fury to win. But I’ve got a favourite. I don’t want Usyk to win. I want him to lose. I just think Usyk is hard to pick against. I think he is an unbelievably special talent. Does he now go in there and lose to a Tyson Fury in his rematch? I don’t think so. But anything can happen in heavyweight boxing…”

That’s Froch on fighting, directly from the man.