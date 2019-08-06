Carl Frampton pulls out of match with Emmanuel Dominguez after freak hand injury

Carl Frampton had to pull out of Saturday's fight due to a broken bone in his hand. (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP)

A broken metacarpal will keep Carl Frampton from taking on Emmanuel Dominguez in a 10-round featherweight fight on Saturday. Frampton had to pull out of the fight after a concrete pillar fell on his hand.

The 32-year-old Frampton called it a “freak accident,” and said he was “extremely disappointed” to miss the fight.

According to Frampton, a large concrete pillar at a hotel fell on his hand while he was sitting at a table. He broke his fifth metacarpal.

While that sounds unusual, Frampton provided video evidence of the scene after the incident. He walked his Twitter followers through what happened, saying someone walked by a large concrete ornament and knocked it over. The structure landed on a marble table where Frampton was resting his hand. The table sustained damage as well.

Frampton-Dominguez was expected to be the main event at Top Rank Boxing in Philadelphia on Saturday. The event will still take place, but with a new main event.

