Cariuma just dropped a new line of Peanuts sneakers for Earth Day 2023

Cariuma's Snoopy sneakers always sell out quickly.

Cariuma just launched a brand-new line of Peanuts sneakers for Earth Day 2023. The brand's Snoopy sneakers are some of the most popular they've made, with collections selling out as quickly as they appear on the market.

The new line of sneakers features two new designs in two colors. You can choose between a white sneaker showing Snoopy and Woodstock watering a small tree, or a black sneaker featuring Snoopy and the Earth.

When we tested Cariuma sneakers, we were blown away with how comfortable they were, awarding them one of our coveted Editors' Choice badges. Our editor called them a must-buy for anyone hunting for comfy and stylish shoes.

If mom's a big Snoopy fan, these Peanuts sneakers make the perfect Mother's Day gift for this year. She can rock them in her favorite color while staying stylish (and comfortable) all day long.

If you're intrigued by the new collection, act fast—these sneakers won't be on the market for much longer!

