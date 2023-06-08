Cariuma and Coral Vita are making waves with a new sneaker to help protect our oceans

Shop the new Cariuma and Coral Vita collaboration for World Oceans Day.

Today, June 8 is World Oceans Day and in an effort to support our oceans and coral reefs, Cariuma teamed up with Coral Vita to create a special sneaker. We love Cariuma shoes because they're comfortable, sustainable and really cool. The latest drop is designed to mirror the beautiful waves and whitewashed waters of our oceans and help protect them.

Coral Vita is an environmental preservation organization that protects and restores coral reefs by creating resilient coral farms and planting them into degraded reefs. In honor of World Oceans Day, each pair of the new Cariuma x Coral Vita sneaker purchased will help restore 10cm² of coral reef. The OCA Low Ocean Waves sneaker is available in Navy Canvas and Blue Canvas for both men and women. As an added bonus, you can enter your email address and sign up for text message alerts to score free extra insoles.

The sneaker's organic cotton canvas is sourced from LWG-certified tanneries, meaning it never comes from deforested areas for cattle farming and is always sourced from suppliers who work to provide environmentally-responsible products. The 100% slip-resistant sole is made of natural rubber that was created with an effort on preserving the health of the tree and bark. Other sustainable design elements include the removable cork-based insole, laces made of recycled plastics and an organic cotton canvas lining.

When we tested Cariuma, our editors loved the brand's sustainable practices, as well as the actual sneakers themselves. "To say that Cariuma sneakers are comfortable would be a serious understatement," explains former shopping editor Amanda Tarlton. "In fact, I’d argue that they are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing."

For every pair of Cariuma sneakers purchased, the brand will plant ten trees in the Brazilian rainforest. Cariuma is a certified B Corp, meaning the brand has been recognized for its efforts toward sustainability. Cariuma makes its sneakers with sustainably sourced materials, including bamboo, rubber and cork. The brand also states that 65% of its shoes are entirely vegan, a number they hope to continue increasing over the years.

If you're looking for a new summer sneaker that gives back to our environment, Cariuma is here to help. Be sure to shop now as there's no telling how long inventory will last on this popular new drop.

