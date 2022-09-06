Caris LeVert unlikely to get extension from Cavs?

Michael Scotto: To my understanding, there’s no rush for Cleveland to do anything right now regarding a Caris LeVert contract extension. Chris Fedor: I think, ultimately, it’s going to be hard for both sides to get an extension done because the feeling inside the organization right now is that Caris is going to want too much, and they don’t know what his role is going to be and how he’s going to fit with Mitchell coming on board. The Cavaliers are open to whatever. If they can get him on a team-friendly deal, I definitely think they’ll consider and explore it. I just don’t see an extension coming for LeVert.

