Caris LeVert goes berserk in fourth quarter, drops 51 points total in OT win over Celtics

Caris LeVert was unstoppable once the game entered the fourth quarter. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Entering the fourth quarter Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert had 14 points and his team was down 84-67 to the Boston Celtics.

He finished the game with 51 points and a 129-120 OT win.

In between was an unreal flurry against the Celtics (who were admittedly missing Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker).

Caris LeVert goes off vs. Celtics

Since Kyrie Irving’s last game on Feb. 1, LeVert has been leading the Nets in scoring with 22.5 points per game entering Tuesday. He took that into overdrive entering the fourth quarter, scoring from all levels of the floor.

Caris LeVert erupted for a career-high 51 PTS in Brooklyn’s OT win! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hkOM9hXFKw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2020

LeVert ended up tying the game with 0.2 seconds left when he was fouled from 3-point range while down 118-115. He made all three free throws to send the game to overtime.

Once in OT, the Nets cruised to a win by outscoring the Celtics 11-2. Funnily enough, LeVert had all 11 points in that span. That’s what we call a special kind of hot.

It was historic as well, as no player in the last 20 seasons has scored more in the fourth quarter and overtime than LeVert’s 37 points, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

One of the Nets’ sidelined stars certainly seemed to approve.

That 50 was beautiful, Vert. Thank you for that masterpiece — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 4, 2020

The win over the Celtics snaps a four-game losing streak and improves the Nets to 27-33, with a 4.5-game cushion in the East’s final playoff spot. They might need some nights like this from LeVert if they want to stay there.

