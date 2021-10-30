Caris LeVert back for Pacers

Scott Agness: Just in: Caris LeVert returns tonight vs the Raptors. Pacers are 1-5 to start this season without him due to a sore back. Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) is out.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Pacers forward Caris LeVert is available to make his season debut tonight, Coach Rick Carlisle says. – 5:57 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Caris LeVert is IN tonight against the Raptors. Season debut time. – 5:52 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers guard Caris LeVert (sore back) listed as questionable for the third straight game. Malcolm Brogdon (left hamstring strain) is doubtful tonight vs Raptors. – 1:33 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Pacers have built a 16-point lead over the Nets with three of their best players (Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and TJ Warren) out due to injury. This is not a good performance by a Nets team open with its championship aspirations. It becomes less “early” every game. – 8:18 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Caris LeVert spent a moment pregame with Mr. & Mrs. Whammy. Signed their poster and exchanged some words.

I caught up with him right after and asked him how he’s feeling: “I’m feeling good. Getting back to it.” pic.twitter.com/byz6w7rfNu – 7:02 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Caris LeVert (sore back) will not play tonight in Brooklyn (7:30pm tip). He’s close to making his season debut, and the Pacers are home for their next three games. – 6:22 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Caris LeVert is again questionable tomorrow for the Pacers against the Nets. Brogdon, Jackson, Warren, and Martin are all out for the Pacers. – 5:34 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Caris LeVert won’t play tonight – 6:09 PM

Kristian Winfield: Here’s the injury report for today’s game between the Nets and Pacers. Pacers could be without 5 players, including Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), TJ Warren (concussion protocol) and Caris LeVert (sore back – questionable). pic.twitter.com/jSyK5yunSd -via Twitter @Krisplashed / October 29, 2021

Tony East: Caris LeVert is OUT tonight for the Pacers, Rick Carlisle says. Getting closer, but not ready yet. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / October 29, 2021

Tony East: Caris LeVert is not playing tonight, Rick Carlisle says. He did more contact work today, but Carlisle says he is still working his way back. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / October 27, 2021