Carina Biotech to Present Preclinical Data at Lorne Cancer 2023 Supporting Effectiveness of LGR5-Targeted CAR-T Cell Therapy Platform in Ovarian Cancer Tumor Models

CARINA BIOTECH PTY LTD
·3 min read
CARINA BIOTECH PTY LTD
CARINA BIOTECH PTY LTD

  • Preclinical evidence shows that LGR5 targeted CAR-T cells are able to kill ovarian cancer cells and to reduce ovarian cancer tumor burden in animal models

  • The data suggests that LGR5 CAR-T cells have potential to be developed as a novel immunotherapy for ovarian cancer

ADELAIDE, Australia, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carina Biotech Pty Ltd (Carina), a cell therapy immuno-oncology company, today announced that a poster presentation with preclinical data supporting the effectiveness of its LGR5-targeted CAR-T platform in ovarian cancer cell models will be presented at the 35th Annual Lorne Cancer Conference. Lorne Cancer 2023 will take place on February 9-11 in Lorne, Australia.

The poster presentation summarizes preclinical results of LGR5 CAR-T cells in two ovarian cancer models. The data shows that LGR5 CAR-T cells have significantly higher killing effects on OVCAR3 (an ovarian cancer cell line) and primary ovarian cancer cells compared to control T cells. In animal models, LGR5 CAR-T cells significantly decreased tumor burden. The data supports the conclusion that LGR5 CAR-T cells have potential to be developed as a novel immunotherapy for ovarian cancer.

“The data to be presented at Lorne Cancer 2023 regarding our lead LGR5 CAR-T cell therapy candidate provide further preclinical validation of our LGR5 CAR-T platform, supporting the effectiveness of LGR5 CAR-T in ovarian cancer models,” said Deborah Rathjen, PhD, Carina’s Chief Executive Officer.

“Following the FDA green light on January 6 for our proposed clinical trial of our LGR5 CAR-T (CNA3103) in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer, we are working to initiate this trial as soon as possible. We are also encouraged by this latest data that suggests an additional indication for CNA3103,” Dr Rathjen added.

Poster Presentation Details
Title: Development of Novel Ovarian Cancer Treatment Using CAR-T Cells Targeting LGR5
Poster Session III on February 11, 2023 at 1 PM AEDT
Presenter & Lead Author: Wanqi (Jady) Wang, Discipline of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Adelaide Medical School, Robinson Research Institute, University of Adelaide

For more information about LGR5 and Carina Biotech’s clinical pipeline, visit www.carinabiotech.com.

About Carina Biotech
Immuno-oncology company Carina Biotech is developing CAR-T and other adoptive cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers. In addition to its LGR5-targeted CAR-T cell therapy CNA3103 for advanced colorectal cancer, Carina has a deep pipeline of CAR-T programs.

Using its proprietary chemokine receptor platform, Carina aims to improve access to and infiltration of solid cancers by CAR-containing cells, resulting in more potent and specific cancer killing and reduced off-target effects.

Carina also has a fully integrated, proprietary manufacturing process that has both reduced manufacturing time and improved CAR-T cell quality, capable of delivering robust “serial-killing” CAR-T cells to patients.

For more information please contact:

 

 

 

Deborah Rathjen, PhD

Kathy Sharrad

CEO & Managing Director

Communications Manager

Carina Biotech

Carina Biotech

+61 418 160 425

+61 415 922 914

deborah@carinabiotech.com

kathy@carinabiotech.com

 

 

Stephanie Carrington

 

ICR Westwicke

 

+1 646 277 1282

 

stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com

 


Latest Stories

  • Woman wears bikini to proudly show off her stoma bag and help banish the stigma

    Ellie Beardsmore was worried if she'd 'be able to fully love myself or be intimate with someone again', but says the stoma bag ended up giving her more 'freedom' in life.

  • Mother diagnosed with bowel cancer after spotting key symptom during pregnancy

    A 37-year-old nurse booked a colonoscopy after noticing the symptoms while she was pregnant

  • How I reversed my type 2 diabetes – and you can too

    Until recently, a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes was considered a one-way street. It meant a lifetime of medication and declining health. But a growing body of evidence indicates that many people, especially in the early stages of the disease, can put their Type 2 diabetes into remission simply by losing weight.

  • P.E.I. woman reflects on heart blockages following new report citing gaps in women's health care

    Five years ago, Angie MacCaull says she was in the best shape of her life and would not have considered heart issues to be the source of her sudden pain. "Aching from my elbows to hands," she said. "I had some abdominal discomfort, probably around my diaphragm area. And no shortness of breath, no chest pain, no arm pain, no jaw pain. So not your typical heart attack symptoms." At the time, several negative tests cleared MacCaull to travel with her husband. However, her symptoms worsened and the

  • Helen Flanagan 'couldn't be happier' with implants after breastfeeding changed her figure

    ‘I’ve really got my confidence back,’ said the actress, revealing that three years of breastfeeding had changed her shape.

  • Masking alone wouldn't have eased respiratory virus surge in the fall: PHO document

    TORONTO — Introducing a mask mandate when respiratory viruses surged in the fall may not have eased the crush on pediatric hospitals, a Public Health Ontario science brief obtained by The Canadian Press concludes. The brief – which was not proactively made public, unlike the reports done by the now-defunct science table predecessor – provides a glimpse of the evidence on which Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore made his decision to go no further than a “strong” recommendation on ma

  • Vancouver Island municipality to ban drug use in public spaces as decriminalization takes effect

    A Vancouver Island community is adopting a bylaw banning the consumption of controlled substances on municipal property as B.C. becomes the first province in Canada to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of certain illicit drugs. Campbell River Coun. Ben Lanyon moved the motion in favour of the bylaw during a Jan. 26 council meeting, five days before decriminalization was to take effect, calling it a proactive approach. It now awaits final adoption, having passed third reading. "Campbe

  • The COVID emergency declaration is ending: What it means for tests, vaccines, treatment

    When Biden ends the emergency declaration May 11, access to COVID tests, vaccines and treatment will now depend on insurance coverage.

  • 'I felt like a zombie': Health Canada launches domperidone review as patients come forward

    Canadian women are speaking out about their experience taking domperidone, a drug Health Canada has officially approved for gastrointestinal disorders, but also sometimes prescribed postpartum to help increase the supply of breastmilk. Jennifer Ferger, 38, was prescribed the drug after giving birth to her son in April 2021. She tells Global News she started to have digestion issues and her mental health suffered while on the drug. “I’ve never felt that hopeless in connecting with my baby. I felt like a complete zombie— I wasn’t a human being,” she said. Health Canada has now said it will conduct a safety review of domperidone’s off-label uses based on reports of withdrawal symptoms for those who have reduced their dosage or stopped using the drug. Rosanna Hempel explains.

  • After 30 years of research, pill developed at Duke for breast cancer approved for use

    “People ask ‘why do you want to work in drug development?’,” a researcher said. “I want to put something in a bottle and last Friday, I saw the picture of the drug in the bottle.”

  • Drug companies face COVID cliff in 2023 as sales set to plummet

    Pharmaceutical companies that made billions from the pandemic over the past two years selling vaccines and treatments are now up against a steep COVID cliff and investor pressure to spend their windfalls wisely. Western drugmakers including Pfizer Inc, BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co are estimated to have brought in about $100 billion in revenue from COVID vaccines and treatments in 2022. Company and analyst estimates suggest those sales could fall by nearly two-thirds this year due to built up product inventories around the world including in the countries that pay the most.

  • Women unaware of important sign that indicates increased breast cancer risk, study finds

    Breast density is associated with a 1.2 to four times higher risk of developing breast cancer

  • Alberta's reliance on contract nurses could further erode health-care system, critics say

    Alberta hospitals and health-care centres have become increasingly dependent on contract nurses and other workers to stay functional — a trend that critics say must stop before it erodes an already beleaguered public workforce. Contract data publicly posted by Alberta Health Services shows the province's largest health-care provider has increased its spending on staffing agencies more than tenfold during the last seven years. "This is indicative of just how bad things really are," Heather Smith,

  • ‘I miss my parents every day’, says Shane Filan as he begins cancer charity role

    The Westlife star lost both of his parents to the disease just nine months apart.

  • Why you should stop doing sit-ups and try these exercises instead

    In the 2000 film American Psycho the famously unreliable narrator claims to start his day with a thousand stomach crunches. If they ever try a remake, this boast will be updated to 1000 standing abdominal moves.

  • Woman arrested after four people, including three children, found injured

    A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, after four people, including three children, were found seriously injured, police have said. Officers were called to an address in Walpole Road, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, at about 8am on Monday after they received a report of concern from the ambulance service. They found three young children – two boys and a girl – and a woman with serious injuries, believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon. All four were taken to hospital and are being treated for those injuries, West Yorkshire Police said. A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as part of the investigation.

  • Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Celebrate Beyoncé's History-Making Grammy Win Dancing to 'Cuff It'

    The couple reacted to the singer's epic night by posting a dance of their own on Sunday night

  • This Mom Lost 95 Pounds In A Year By Building Small Healthy Eating And Exercise Habits That Kept Her On Track

    After becoming a mom, Jessica P. did Weight Watchers, then counted calories and added Life Time fitness classes to lose weight and reverse her prediabetes.

  • Deadline approaching for under-50s to receive coronavirus booster vaccine

    The NHS says Sunday February 12 will be the last time people in the age group can have the dose unless they are considered at risk of serious illness.

  • 80-year-old Ont. physician says he can't retire because of doctor shortages

    Rosemary Barton Live speaks with 80-year-old family physician Dr. Peter Bell, who says he is unable to retire from his Sharbot Lake, Ont., practice — which sees about 3,000 patients — because of primary care doctor shortages across the province.