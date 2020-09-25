Caribou Creek bridge removed

A bridge that was damaged and fell into the waters of Caribou Creek near Burton during this last spring’s freshet has been removed.

Officials with the provincial Water Stewardship Branch confirmed the bridge was removed between August 24 and 26.

And they say they’re satisfied the bridge was removed “with minimal disturbance to Caribou Creek and the kokanee spawning migration.”

“The site is currently considered stable, although additional scour to the area may be expected during the coming freshet (2021),” Jennifer Andrews, the head of the branch, told the Valley Voice. “Efforts were made to maintain natural levels of habitat complexity throughout the site through the retention of natural woody debris, insertion of root wads and creation of pools and off-channel seasonal habitat.”

No further remedial work is planned at this stage, Andrews noted, and says nature will take its course from here.

“It is anticipated that the 2021 freshet will continue to cause changes to local aquatic conditions; however, this is a natural component of fluvial systems,” she says. “The protection of local property and downstream infrastructure may be required in the future, but this process will be at the discretion of the land/ asset owner.”

An official with the federal Fisheries and Oceans department says they have a habitat biologist planning to inspect the site around October 1 to determine if there are any ongoing concerns that they would want addressed.

There’s no word if the owner of the private bridge plans to re-install the structure.

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice