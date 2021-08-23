Caribbean set for UK’s red list and Croatia could go amber in this week’s travel review

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport (PA Archive)

Caribbean and African holiday destinations appear be the most at risk of UK travel bans this week, analysis suggested.

There has been a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in popular holiday spots Jamaica, St Lucia, Dominica and Morocco, according to The Telegraph.

Croatia appears to be among those most at risk of being added to the amber list, according to the analysis.

With the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps set to unveil the new traffic-light ratings for the final days of summer this week, it could spark a scramble for sunseekers to return home to avoid quarantine.

Travel consultancy The PC Agency also suggested Covid rates in the Balearics and Spain have been high enough to put them in danger of being added to the red list.

However, researchers said they may not be added because of the travel chaos which would follow for the tens of thousands of Britons who would be forced to rush back.

There also has reportedly been a lack of hotels in the UK to quarantine the amount of people travelling from Spain which would be required.

Covid testing and quarantine rules have been altered 50 times for people arriving in England since March last year, according to analysis from PA news agency.

Many travellers have faced the difficult decision of cutting their holidays short and rushing to get home ahead of the tougher rules.

The green, amber and red list have been updated every three weeks after the system was put in place in May.

Quarantine-free travel corridors have been changing nearly every week between July 2020 and January 2021.

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren said: “It is no wonder that consumers in the UK are confused.

“Now is the time for government to simplify the rules around travel, make green truly green and restriction free, remove expensive and unnecessary testing requirements for the fully vaccinated travelling from amber countries, and put an end to this constant rollercoaster of changes.”

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, branded the travel rules “absolutely staggering”.

He said: “Every time there’s a change in the traffic lights or the policy itself, that has a huge impact not just on consumers, but also on the travel sector itself, which has had to go through this turmoil over the last 18 months or so.

“It has been one of the worst government policies ever.”

