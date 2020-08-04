Caribbean resort sales: Get the deals and entry requirements for Jamaica, USVI, more

Though the Caribbean is a more popular destination for winter or spring getaways, the islands are trying to lure travelers who have a bad case of cabin fever after five months of lockdowns, masks, surges and paused reopenings. The deals and discounts on offer are giving the high season (December to April) a run for its money.

Stringent and mandatory health and safety protocols are in place at hotels, resorts and villas during the coronavirus pandemic, so you can swap your city or suburban surroundings for bargains on the beach without fear.

Jamaica

Entry requirements: All tourists must complete an online travel authorization form and undergo a health screening. Those coming from high-risk states such as Arizona, Florida, New York and Texas must also upload a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 10 days of arrival in Jamaica.

View photos Jamaica's Couples Negril is an adults-only spa. More

For twosomes looking to reignite that spark after months of seeing each other in sweatpants, Couples Resorts hits the sweet spot with rate reductions at all four adults-only getaways: Couples Negril, Couples Tower Isle, Couples Sans Souci and Couples Swept Away. The “Couples Comeback” offers nightly rates, per room, double occupancy, starting at $349. Rates are bookable through Sept. 30 for travel until Dec. 24.

View photos Nature lovers staying at the Sunset at the Palms in Negril, Jamaica, can meet the goats that call the hotel home. More

Sunset at the Palms, another adults-only resort in Negril, offers nightly rates in treehouse-style rooms. Bookable by Sept. 15 for travel through Oct. 31, rates start at $311 per room, double occupancy.

View photos Sunsets are sublime at Moon Palace Jamaica In Ocho Rios. More

Moon Palace Jamaica offers nightly rates through Dec. 20 for a deluxe ocean view, based on double occupancy, starting at $376.

St. Maarten

Entry requirements: All passengers must take a COVID-19 test and present proof of a negative result no more than 72 hours before arrival. Children who are 10 or younger do not need to take a COVID-19 test. Travelers must fill out a health declaration form and wear masks inside the airport at all times.

View photos In St. Maarten, Ocean Point Resort is the top pick for an adults-only vacation. More

Sonesta Ocean Point Resort is the top pick for adults looking for a vacation. It offers nightly rates for a junior suite, per person, double occupancy, starting at $208; bookable with the "Weekday Wanderlust" offer for Sunday-Thursday stays through Dec. 23, 2021.