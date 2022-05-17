Caribbean groceries, takeout and hospitality abound at Island Grocery and Grill in Charlotte

Philip Freeman
·4 min read

Sometimes you need a friend to invite you into a new space. I’d driven past Island Grocery and Grill hundreds of times — heading to and from Aldi, Sherman Branch Nature Preserve and the Simmons YMCA — without ever considering stopping. It wasn’t until a friend raved about its $5.99 lunch special that I made a special trip to the Caribbean restaurant and grocery store on Albemarle Road.

Island Grocery and Grill owner Caroline Coke was born in Jamaica and raised in New Jersey before relocating to Charlotte with her husband. “We wanted a place to raise our family — Charlotte has warmer weather and more space — and it’s only a 2 hour and 50 minute flight to Jamaica,” Coke told CharlotteFive.

Before the Coke family opened the grocery in 2002, they were traveling to New Jersey for Caribbean food and ingredients. But her husband dreamed of opening a grocery. The store is now home to more jerk seasonings, oxtail marinades and scotch bonnet pepper sauces than anyone could ever need.

“Originally, we were just a grocery store,” Coke said. “But we found that people wanted prepared food too, so we’ve been finding the marriage between groceries and takeout since.”

More than just food

Sometimes you need a friend to invite you into a familiar space. Every customer who enters Island Grocery and Grill receives a warm greeting. “‘How are you doing darling?’ ‘How are the children?’ and ‘Happy Mother’s Day!’” filled the air on a recent visit.

“Jamaica — it’s a feeling. The warmth, the people,” Coke said. “We’re trying to create a home away from home — to make you feel like you’re in your parents’ kitchen.”

It’s evident when Coke is interacting with a regular. “You want the pepper pepper?” she asked a customer requesting salt and pepper. “Please tell your mom I said hi,” she told another customer heading out the door. Every entrance and exit comes with hospitality.

Abigail Coke checks out a customer at Island Grocery.
Abigail Coke checks out a customer at Island Grocery.

Mecklenburg County is home to more than 162,000 immigrants. Coke wants to create a comfortable, familiar place for those from the Caribbean. While the grill menu is primarily Jamaican cuisine, she’s added dishes such as roti, a dish common in Trinidad.

“During the pandemic, people were looking for comfort food. We provided something stable, something they could relate to. It really helped people weather the storm, emotionally and mentally,” Coke said.

Sharing Caribbean culture

“We originally opened the grocery store to serve the Caribbean community,” Coke said. “However, Charlotte has three direct flights to Jamaica every day, and with more people traveling there and finding the culture, more people find us here in Charlotte.”

Coke loves sharing tips with customers — which spices are best for jerk chicken, which herbal teas aid digestion and those Angostura Bitters — they can help prevent a hangover. She also shares recipes with home chefs getting into Caribbean cuisine. Her sister, Velma Baker, loves serving Caribbean cuisine.

Baker is head chef of the grill — which offers entrees, sides and baked goods. All of the baked goods are family recipes made from scratch, including Jamaican patties. You’ll find classics like beef and chicken alongside more unique patties like jerk chicken and spinach and cheese. The vegetarian patty has cabbage, corn and carrots; another veggie patty in development includes curry jackfruit and chickpeas. Additional vegetarian options include veggie roti and veggie stew.

Jerk chicken, red beans and rice and plantains at Island Grocery.
Jerk chicken, red beans and rice and plantains at Island Grocery.

Top-selling dishes include oxtail, jerk chicken and curry; the national dish of Jamaica, ackee and saltfish, is available every Saturday morning. Coke’s background in chemistry sparked her interest in health-conscience drinks, and the grocery offers natural juices and herbal teas, including homemade sorrel juice and Irish moss. Sorrel juice is filled with antioxidants and Vitamin C, while Irish moss has loads of protein.

Not everything at the grocery is health-focused, however — just like the fruitcake that is soaked in rum for at least one year before being baked.

Growth ahead

Sometimes a place grows right in front of your eyes. Island Grocery and Grill is positioned to grow in upcoming years as Coke’s daughter Abigail takes over the family business. “We’re looking to pass the torch to those younger than us with new insights and ideas.”

Abigail envisions relocating to a larger space where customers can socialize. She wants to increase the business’ online presence and has already created an online store for the grocery. Amid change, though, the soul of the grocery is well established. Customer service, warm greetings and tasty food — it’s all here to stay.

Beef pies and jerk chicken pies can be served as a sandwich, too.
Beef pies and jerk chicken pies can be served as a sandwich, too.

As for Coke? She’s wrapping up a doctoral degree in counseling — a job that one might say she’s been doing behind the counter for years. “How are you doing darling? How are the children? And Happy Mother’s Day!”

Sometimes a new space becomes a familiar space. A friend told me about Island Grocery and Grill last week — and I’ve already been twice.

Island Grocery and Grill

Location: 5861 Albemarle Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212

Neighborhood: Eastland

Menu

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Instagram: @islandgroceryonline

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Chapman error sets up Rays' big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. The Rays generated a minimum of

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Women's collegiate hockey in Quebec dealt blow as school's storied program put on pause

    A couple of dozen elite hockey players are scrambling to find a new team to play with after CEGEP de Saint-Laurent confirmed Thursday that its women's hockey program won't be on the ice for the foreseeable future. The school is blaming difficulties recruiting enough players. "We are not making this decision lightly," said Danielle Malkassoff, director of student services and communications at the Montreal CEGEP. "We prefer to take one step back and then two steps forward," she said. Malkassoff c

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Canadian men to host Iran in June soccer friendly at B.C. Place Stadium

    Canada will host Iran in a men's soccer friendly on June 5 in Vancouver. The match is part of a two-game homestand at B.C. Place Stadium. The Canadian men will open CONCACAF Nations League A play there against Curacao on June 9 before closing out the FIFA international window with another CONCACAF Nations League game against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on June 13. Canada, ranked 38th in the world, and No. 21 Iran are both preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November. Canada will play i

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 6 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sport

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • So what do the Maple Leafs do now?

    After their crushing first-round exit, and their fifth in as many seasons, Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie try to make sense of the Maple Leafs' future.

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Olympic champion De Grasse fourth in 200 metres at Diamond League's Doha stop

    DOHA, Qatar — Olympic champion Andre De Grasse finished fourth in the men's 200-metre race Friday at the Diamond League stop in Doha. De Grasse, from Markham, Ont., completed the race in 20.15 seconds. He finished just behind Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago, who posted the same time. Americans took the top two spots, with Noah Lyles (19.72 seconds) outsprinting Fred Kerley (19.75). Aaron Brown of Brampton, Ont., was fifth and Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., finished sixth. In the men's 800

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Kreider scores late, Rangers edge Pens 5-3 to force Game 7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Kreider's long slap shot bounced over Louis Domingue and into the net with 1:28 left and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Friday night to push their thrilling first-round series to a deciding Game 7. Kreider's second of the game and fourth of the playoffs sent the series back to New York. Andrew Copp added an empty netter for good measure in the waning seconds. Game 7 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Mike Zibanejad had two goals and two assists