Carhartt WIP Ventures Outdoors for FW23 "Tour" Campaign

Carhartt WIP is synonymous with the outdoors, so it only makes sense the workwear brand goes on a "Tour" for its Fall/Winter 2023 campaign.

Traveling to a remote island near the coast of England, Carhartt WIP's latest collection delivers clothing equipped to survive the harsh elements. The collection offers the canvas Cargo Bib overall, which blends the cargo pant and bib overall together for the ultimate utilitarian garment. Carhartt WIP transforms the MA-1 bomber jacket into the women's Olten Bomber jacket, outfitting it with a sleek and smooth sateen shell and contrasting color lining. Meanwhile, the ripstop fabric Haste jacket arrives with matching pants, joining warm fleece outerwear and vests, which appear in both neutrals and vibrant prints, alongside more casual technical pants. The range is rounded out by outdoor essentials like handy crossbody pouches, quilted blankets and headlamps.

Take a look at Carhatt WIP's FW23 "Tour" campaign in the gallery above.