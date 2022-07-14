Carhartt WIP Partners With Suicoke for SS22 Footwear

Storied American brand Carhartt WIP has teamed up with Japanese footwear label Suicoke for a fresh Spring/Summer 2022 footwear collection.

Carhatt offers its trademark utilitarian aesthetic, updating two of the Japan-based brand’s sandal silhouettes, the MOTO and the DEPA. While both are available in black and Hamilton Brown, the MOTO slide arrives with a hybrid material upper, featuring Dearborn Canvas and corduroy. Accompanying nylon straps boast a jacquard Script Logo branding.

Elsewhere, velcro straps appear on the DEPA sandal, perfectly suited for summer adventures. The black iterations are exclusive to Carhartt WIP. Carhatt WIP x Suicoke’s collaborative collection is available on July 15 on the latter brand’s online store.

Take a look at the sandals in the gallery above.