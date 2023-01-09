Carhartt WIP’s utilitarian workwear gets a kooky colourful Marni makeover

(Marni)

Spanning women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories, the colourful collaboration was revealed with a Lengua-shot campaign starring funk artist Bootsy Collins alongside his wife Patti, his grandson Vincent and musician Babyxsosa in their Cincinnati home.

And free-spirited funk emanates from the collection of Carhartt WIP ‘s classic workwear silhouettes, thanks to healthy daubing of bold floral Marni prints, colour block finishes and luxe fabrics.

Workwear archetypes like the Chore jacket, sturdy overshirts and canvas side-pocketed trousers come reworked in the flower power print (which comes in yellow and black or white and green colour ways) as do bucket hats, chunky slip-on sneakers, and a canvas tote bag.

Elsewhere shirts and car coats are constructed from panels of contrasting fabrics like corduroy and canvas, and shearlings and soft calfskins add a luxe feel to typically rugged styles like the four-pocket Michigan Coat and Vest.

The two brands plan to celebrate the collaboration launch during Milan Fashion Week men’s, with an in-store jam session at the Marni Montenapoleone flagship, the first of a program of ‘Marni Jams’ that’s set to roll out globally.

The collection drops on January 14 and will be available at Marni.com, in Marni boutiques and selected multi-brand stores across the globe, as well as selected Carhartt WIP flagships: New York, Paris Le Marais, Florence, London Soho, Antwerp, Berlin Mitte, Hong Kong, Taipei and Sydney.