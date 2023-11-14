Carhartt opens 4,300-square-foot store in Fort Worth shopping plaza, its second in Texas

Family-owned workwear brand Carhartt known for durable gear opened its new retail store in Fort Worth on Nov. 13, becoming its second in Texas.

The Carhartt Fort Worth store, located at 2217 N. Tarrant Parkway at Presidio Town Crossing, marks the brand’s 39th company-owned retail location. It’s part of Carhartt’s continued expansion throughout Texas, following the opening of the company’s first retail store statewide in Tyler in September, as well as the opening of a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center in Fort Worth in October.

The opening announcement says that “Carhartt continues to increase its footprint to ensure hardworking Texans have access to its premium workwear faster and easier than ever before.”

The Fort Worth location, approximately 4,300 square feet, will feature Carhartt’s signature styles and innovative technology, including the Force performance line, Rain Defender durable water-repellent finish and Rugged Flex technology for optimal mobility. The new store will offer gear for men, women and children, as well as footwear and accessories.

“We are thrilled to add Fort Worth to our retail footprint to make Carhartt’s durable and versatile workwear easily available to a thriving community of skilled trade workers in industries like oil, gas, manufacturing and construction,” said Mark Kastner, director of direct-to-consumer store strategy and experience at Carhartt. “With Fort Worth also the home of our newest distribution center and our second retail location in the state, we are pleased to expand our retail presence to meet the needs of hardworking Texans.”

Carhartt, established in 1889, has developed rugged products for workers on and off the job. The workwear brand headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, has more than 3,000 employees worldwide. Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company’s founder, Hamilton Carhartt.

Store hours are 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can call the store at (817) 789-6551. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

Carhartt Fort Worth is currently hiring a seasonal sales associate and brand ambassador. To apply, click here.