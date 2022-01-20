Carhartt Faces Backlash for COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Joining companies like Apple, VF Corporation and more, Carhartt is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The workwear label, however, is facing backlash after an insider took to social media to share an internal letter that was sent to staff members.

"We, and the medical community, continue to believe vaccines are necessary to ensure a safe working environment for every associate and even perhaps their households," the message read. "While we appreciate that there may be differing views, workplace safety is an area where we and the union that represents our associates cannot compromise. An unvaccinated workforce is both a people and business risk that our company is unwilling to take."

The email angered many who disagree with the policy, as the U.S. Supreme Court blocked Biden's mandate for private companies. Despite the backlash, Carhartt doubled down on its requirement for employees to be fully vaccinated.

A spokesman said in another email: "Carhartt fully understands and respects the varying opinions on this topic, and we are aware some of our associates do not support this policy. However, we stand behind our decision because we believe vaccines are necessary to protect our workforce."

Twitter users have since begun using the #BoycottCarhartt hashtag, which has gone viral with thousands of related tweets.