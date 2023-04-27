Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec’s Board of Directors decided on new incentive programme for the Group’s key employees

The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation has decided to establish a new share-based incentive programme for the Group key employees. The reward from the new Restricted Share Unit Programme 2023–2025 is conditional on the achievement of strategic goals set by the Board of Directors. In addition, the reward is based on a valid employment or service and the continuity of the employment or service. The reward is paid in the beginning of 2025. The shares received as a reward from the programme may not be sold, transferred, pledged or otherwise assigned during a lock-up period which ends six months after the reward payment. The Programme is intended for approximately 50 Cargotec Group’s key employees, including selected Leadership Team members. The rewards to be allocated on the basis of the Programme will amount up to an approximate maximum total of 268,750 Cargotec Corporation class B shares. In addition, a cash proportion is included in the reward to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward.

