Cargo Train with humanitarian aid for Ukraine from Żabka, CVC Capital Partners and Partners Group. Civilian population receives food, water, and hygiene products

·3 min read

POZNAŃ, Poland, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- On March 13, a special cargo train arrived in Kyiv with humanitarian aid for the civilian population of Kyiv. 60 tons of long shelf life food, water, and necessary hygiene products were provided by the Żabka Group and its investors - CVC Capital Partners and Partners Group. This is another aid transport organized by Żabka, which together has transferred nearly 300 tons of food and hygiene products to border crossings, reception points, and Ukraine, among others to Kyiv, Sumy, Lutsk and Dnieper. The humanitarian aid train was organized in cooperation with the Warsaw City Council, which coordinates cooperation with the Kyiv City Council.

The tragic situation in Ukraine requires exceptional mobilization and community action to meet the most basic human needs. We are intensifying our aid and in cooperation with the city council of the cities of Warsaw and Kyiv we are sending a humanitarian convoy – says Krzysztof Krawczyk, Partner at CVC Capital Partners, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Żabka Group.

The civilian population in Ukraine is currently in a dire situation lacking basic food products, thus we have sent another transport with humanitarian aid, organizing a dedicated freight train. We donated 60 tons of the most needed food, indicated by the Kyiv City Council, among others canned food, groats, pasta, sugar, ready made dishes in jars, and additionally water and hygiene products – says Tomasz Suchański, CEO of Żabka Group.

Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine at this incredibly difficult time. The country has an urgent need for humanitarian aid and Żabka is in a good position to help due to its business model and location. We are glad to be able to leverage the company's resources in this way – says Stephan Schäli, Chief Investment Officer at Partners Group and member of the Supervisory Board of Żabka Group.

Only joint actions can help the citizen of Ukraine, both there on the spot, and here in Warsaw. We work together with our partners, who like, e.g., Żabka show that "where there's a will there's a way". The needs signaled from Kyiv are still huge: medicines, food, water, hygiene products, so we encourage everyone to join in. In view of this situation, our assistance and solidarity are essential. We are in constant contact with the authorities of Kyiv, who through us, thank all Warsaw residents who help Ukraine – says Michał Olszewski, deputy president of the capital city of Warsaw.

The transport of 60 tons of food and necessary hygiene products to Ukraine is possible thanks to the cooperation between the owners of Żabka and the city councils of the cities of Warsaw and Kyiv. The Warsaw City Council provides transport to Ukraine, and the owners of Żabka pay for the goods transported.

The humanitarian convoy is another contribution of the Żabka Group - owned by CVC Capital Partners and Partners Group - to the Ukrainian community. Żabka has already delivered nearly 300 tons of food and essential hygiene products to the border in cooperation with our partners: Podkarpackie Voivodeship Office, Polish-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce, Polish Red Cross, and Polish Union of Ukrainians. Żabka franchisees are also involved in the relief effort - people running stores near the border distribute warm drinks and snacks, and in other cities organize collections and deliver goods in their cars to the border.

As a responsible organization, Żabka also wants to encourage and provide space to help - listening to the appeals of the aid organizations, as well as implementing the assumptions of its strategy, the chain has launched a program of corporate volunteering. Employees may, inter alia, work for NGOs cooperating with Żabka, as well as help in the support and coordination of donations in the Company Headquarters building.

At the same time, the chain enables its clients to financially support the humanitarian activities of the Polish Humanitarian Action and the Polish Red Cross in the face of the war in Ukraine. Donations can be made by card or proximity payments - using a watch or phone. Donations collected in this way will be divided equally between the two charities. Żabka pomaga - Żabka Group (zabkagroup.com)

Żabka Polska Sp. z o.o. is the owner of the fastest-growing chain of convenience stores in Poland and one of the most dynamic formats in the world, opening more than 4000 new stores in 2016-21. About 15.5 million Polish consumers live no further than 500 m from the nearest Żabka store. As part of its responsibility strategy, Żabka has made commitments in the areas of good nutrition, services that facilitate sustainable life, the development of entrepreneurship, diversity and inclusive organizational culture, corporate governance, and decarbonization and circularity. More information about Żabka Polska at: www.zabka.pl. Link to the 2020 Responsibility Report: https://raportodpowiedzialnosci.zabka.pl/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cargo-train-with-humanitarian-aid-for-ukraine-from-abka-cvc-capital-partners-and-partners-group-civilian-population-receives-food-water-and-hygiene-products-301502920.html

SOURCE Żabka Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/15/c4488.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Ron MacLean's ginormous toque sends hockey world into a frenzy

    HNIC host Ron MacLean looked like he was wearing a holiday stocking on his head during Sunday's Heritage Classic, and the internet went off.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic