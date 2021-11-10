Cargo Strengthens Toronto Office, Lands New Creative Director

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- In a move that will extend the capabilities and capacity of their Toronto office and further bolster the agency's dramatic expansion, Cargo today announced the hiring of award-winning creative director, Mirko Greenwood. A former creative director at the Oliver Agency, Greenwood has been tapped to oversee and grow Cargo Canada's creative team, expand the agency's creative strategy, process, output, and effectiveness, as well as support the agency's new business efforts in Canada. He will report to Rocky French, Cargo's Global Creative Lead.

Greenwood brings twenty years of experience to his new post, including positions with such well-known agencies as Jackman, Proximity/BBDO, and INNOCEAN Worldwide. Greenwood's past clients include brand giants Coca-Cola Canada, 7-Eleven, Nestle, Daimler Chrysler, Mackenzie Investments, UNILEVER Canada, and Kia Canada.

"We are delighted to secure Mirko's obvious talents. Clearly, his creative work with some of Toronto's top agencies is going to benefit our clients and attract new business," says Toby Stansell, CEO of Cargo. "However, it is Mirko's understanding that business results also matter when creating a marketing campaign that sets him apart from other creative directors. Creativity, coupled with strategic and analytical thinking, is evident in his work."

Greenwood's abilities encompass all facets of marketing from traditional and digital, to experiential and 360 brand reinvention. Some of his specific skills include creative and strategic problem solving, photography, digital production and design, art direction, and creative direction. He also has experience leading agency creative and new business teams.

"When deciding on an agency home, Cargo stood out to me because of their track record of creating compelling creative work that also drives measurable results for clients," says Greenwood. "I am eager to help our clients craft successful campaigns and build our Toronto office -- I am joining Cargo at precisely the right time."

With offices in Greenville, SC and Toronto, Canada, the 65-employee Cargo has been delivering advertising and marketing solutions and services to clients since its founding in 2006. The agency specializes in connecting big brands with small to medium-sized business customers, and services some of the world's largest and best-known companies. Cargo was named one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine in 2020. You can learn more about Cargo at http://www.thecargoagency.com/

