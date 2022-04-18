Ever Forward cargo ship is afloat again after more than a month stuck in Chesapeake Bay

Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A cargo ship that was stuck in the Chesapeake Bay for more than a month has finally been freed, Coast Guard officials have confirmed.

On March 13, the 1,095-foot Ever Forward ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

The ship, owned by the Taiwanese company Evergreen Marine Corp., was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, when it became stuck just north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Officials have said there have been no reports of injuries, damage or pollution.

Tugboats align a barge near the container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground last month, as workers remove containers from the vessel to lighten the load and refloat the vessel near Pasadena, Md.
After two attempts to free the vessel, on April 4 the Coast Guard decided to unload 500 of the nearly 4,900 containers from the ship in an effort to get it floating once again. The Coast Guard, the Maryland Department of the Environment and the Evergreen Marine Corp. worked together in the operation.

After removing the containers, a full moon and high spring tide helped provide a lift to the salvage vessels as they pulled and pushed the massive ship from the mud, across a dredged hole and back into the shipping channel.

"If you ever been in a marsh, and you've stepped in the marsh with your boot, and then you try to pull it out and your foot comes out, but not the boot – kind of the same thing on a grander scale here," Coast Guard Captain David O'Connell said.

The Coast Guard has said it hasn’t determined what caused the Ever Forward to run aground.

The ship was outside the shipping channel and has not been blocking navigation, unlike last year’s high-profile grounding in the Suez Canal of its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which disrupted the global supply chain for days.

Barges are seen near the container ship Ever Forward, right, which ran aground last month, as workers remove containers from it in efforts to lighten the load and refloat the vessel on April 13, 2022, in Pasadena, Md.
Contributed: The Associated Press

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chesapeake Bay cargo ship Ever Forward finally freed, Coast Guard says

