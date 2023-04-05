The cargo drones market size is projected to grow from USD 0.6 billion in 2022 to USD 9.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 38.6%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The market for cargo drones is driven by various factors, such as increasing demand for more effective, cost efficient and quick movement of shipments and decreasing prices of cargo drone components .

However, dearth of skilled and trained drone operators, uncertainty in regulations are limiting the overall growth of the market.

” >1000 Kg: The second largest share of the cargo drones market by payload in 2022.” The > 1000 Kg segment has the second largest segment of the cargo drones market by payload in 2022. The increasing demand for heavy lift cargo drones to transport heavy payload cargo quickly with less carbon emissions is driving the growth of this segment in the cargo drones market.

” Hybrid: The second largest segment of the cargo drones market by type in 2022“

The hybrid segment has the second largest segment of the cargo drones market by type in 2022. Easy deployment, high endurance, and large payload capacity to boost the hybrid segment.



Europe to account for the second largest CAGR in the cargo drones market in forecasted year

Europe is estimated to account for the second largest CAGR in the cargo drones in the forecasted year.The European region for this study comprises of UK, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden and Rest of Europe.



Rising developments of cargo drones by several European based companies. The technological upgrades in cargo drones such as payloads, sensors is expected to drive this segment.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants in the cargo drones market: By Company Type: Tier 1 – 49%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Tier 3 – 14% By Designation: C-Level Executives – 55%, Directors – 27%, and Others – 18% By Region: North America – 32%, Europe – 32%, Asia Pacific – 16%, Latin America – 10%, Middle East & Africa – 10%

Prominent companies in the cargo drones market are Elroy Air (US), Silent Arrow (US), Dronamics (UK), Natilus (US) and Volocopter Gmbh (Germany) among others.Research Coverage: The market study covers the cargo drones market across segments.



