Cargill's North American Protein business partners with nonprofits to ensure Canada's resilience amidst COVID-19

WINNIPEG, Manitoba , May 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- Cargill is working with nonprofit and NGO partners around the globe to help address food security, health and safety needs and agriculture and industry challenges to ease the impact of COVID-19. The company has committed $35 million to date for COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts through partnerships, aid funds, product donations and employee giving. In addition to monetary contributions, Cargill has donated more than 3 million pounds of food to food shelves and hunger relief efforts. The response is guided by a commitment towards nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way.

"We are humbled to work alongside the people whose tireless efforts every day keep food on our tables," said Jon Nash , president of Cargill Protein – North America . " Cargill is focused on supporting employees and local communities – especially those most impacted by food insecurity during this pandemic. We are working with producers to keep the agriculture economy moving and to feed Canadian communities. Our employees as well as our producer partners have our deep gratitude."

Partnering to Put People First

Cargill has partnered with the Canadian Cattleman's Foundation at the founder's level to support Canadian producers. Additionally, the company has made contributions to organizations providing emergency support to Canadians including to Food Banks Canada, Second Harvest Canada and Breakfast Clubs Canada.

Local Cargill Protein teams have also helped to provide more than two million meals for Canadians through our food bank partners across the country. In Quebec , Cargill donated 20,000 kg of ground beef to Tables de Chefs' "Les Cuisines Solidaires" project. The project aims to mobilize the food industry and chefs of Quebec to produce more than 800,000 meals for people in need during and after the COVID-19 crisis. The meals are being prepped in commercial kitchens across the province and delivered to food banks and agencies that are part of Food Banks Quebec.

Prioritizing Employee Safety

Cargill is committed to putting people first, and continues to keep its facilities operating anywhere it is safe to do so according to health and workplace authorities. This ensures a reliable market for producers and delivers the essential service of putting food on family tables.

To support employee health and safety, Cargill has adopted additional measures at all protein facilities, including temperature testing, distributing face masks to employees daily, taking extra cleaning and sanitizing measures and supporting social distancing with efforts ranging from staggered breaks and shift flexibility to the installation of barriers between work stations. Throughout this process Cargill has worked alongside regional government officials and health authorities to ensure decisions made coordinate with the government's greater COVID-19 response.

Cargill is also recognizing the tireless contributions of our front-line employees with incentive pay and bonuses during the pandemic.

