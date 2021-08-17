Cargill to build canola processing facility at Regina's GTH

Cargill already operates canola processing facilities in Clavet, Sask., and Camrose, Alta. (Riley Laychuk/CBC - image credit)

Cargill is going to build a canola processing facility at the Global Transportation Hub just west of Regina.

The location offers easy access for farmers delivering canola and rail infrastructure for Cargill to deliver grain, oil and meal to end use customers, said Jeff Vassart, president of Cargill Canada, in a news release.

Construction will begin once appropriate approvals are received, with plans to be operational by early 2024, the release said.

The new processing facility will be similar to Cargill's existing Camrose, Alta., facility and is projected to have an annual production capacity of one million metric tonnes.

Minister Responsible for the Global Transportation Hub Jim Reiter said in a release the new plant will help in the province's goal to crush 75 per cent of the canola grown in the province.

Cargill also operates a canola crush facility in Clavet, Sask.