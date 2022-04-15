Carey Price will make his season debut in Canadiens' net against New York Islanders

MONTREAL — Star goaltender Carey Price will make his season debut for the Montreal Canadiens against the New York Islanders tonight at the Bell Centre.

Habs coach Martin St. Louis confirmed the news this morning.

Price, who hasn't played since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup final on July 7, spent months recovering from off-season knee surgery.

He was forced to pause his rehabilitation after voluntarily entering the NHL's player assistance program last fall. He has previously said he entered the program for substance abuse.

In January, Price spoke with the Montreal media for the first time in six months and said he wanted to return this season if his knee responded well.

Price, from Anahim Lake, B.C., has spent his entire 14-season NHL career with the Habs. The seven-time all-star was named the NHL's most valuable player and top goaltender in 2015.

The Canadiens (20-43-11) sit in last place in the National Hockey League with eight games remaining this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2022.

The Canadian Press