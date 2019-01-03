Carey Price injury update: Canadiens All-Star goalie (lower body) expected back Thursday

Carey Price is ready to make his comeback.

The Canadiens goalie could return Thursday against the Canucks after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury, the Montreal Gazette reported.

Price revealed he suffered the injury approximately seven weeks ago but played through the pain until Montreal's recent three-game road trip in which the team went 2-1 in his absence. He tweaked it during a Dec. 27 workout and his wife, Angela, gave birth to their second child later that day.

"It was definitely a perfect storm and everything definitely happened to happen that way," Price said Wednesday. "It wasn’t the plan, but it just happened to work out that way."

Given the timing, Angela felt the need to address the injury on her blog.

"I am sorry to say that he did have an injury," she wrote. "When Carey would have done everything in his power to be at the birth of our baby (even if it means missing a game) he would not have missed an entire road trip for the birth. And to boot, the Habs are a very classy organization. I can’t ever imagine them lying or putting out false information about a player."

Price returned to practice Wednesday, though it remains unclear if he will start or serve as backup to Antti Niemi. Canadiens coach Claude Julien confirmed he would make his decision after seeing how Price feels Thursday morning.

The Canadiens (21-14-5) are slated to host the Canucks (20-19-4) at 7:30 p.m. ET.



