Carey Price honoured as winningest goalie in Canadiens history





Four days after Carey Price secured career win No. 315, the Montreal Canadiens honoured the winningest goaltender in their storied history.

Price, who broke Jacques Plante’s record with a 3-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday night, received a tribute prior to puck drop tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks.

A celebration for the most wins in @CanadiensMTL history. pic.twitter.com/HxLmhlwcZR — NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2019





Price was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2005 NHL draft. His win over the Red Wings gives him 29 on the season, improving his record to 315-221-67 in 12 seasons with Montreal.

Plante, as we all know, is a Hall of Famer and a Canadiens legend. He spent parts of 11 seasons with the club, winning five straight Stanley Cups in the late 1950s.

“I’m very proud obviously, first and foremost, to be standing here today with this puck in my hand,” said Price Thursday night after breaking Plante’s record. “I’m definitely thankful for all the help I’ve gotten along the way.”

