Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan to star in She Said, based on The New York Times investigation against Harvey Weinstein

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan have been cast in She Said, the movie based on The New York Times investigation against convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

The NYT investigative story by journalists Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor sparked the #MeToo movement. According to Variety, Mulligan and Kazan are going to essay the journalists, who went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for their work.

Maria Schrader will direct from a script by Oscar winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz. She Said is based The story is based on Twohey and Kantor's book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.

Currently, final negotiations between the two actors and Universal are underway.

In March 2020, Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for a criminal sexual act in 2006 against Miriam Haley, a production assistant.

He was also charged with the third-degree rape of Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress in 2013. However, jurors acquitted Weinstein of the charges of predatory sexual assault, writes BBC.

Mulligan last received awards and praise for her performance in Promising Young Woman, a revenge thriller film. The Guardian reports that she is currently working with Adam Sandler on the sci-fi drama Spaceman.

Meanwhile, Kazan was last seen in The Plot Against America, a miniseries by HBO. The duo had appeared together in a Broadway production of The Seagull.

The production of She Said is expected to start in summer this year. The rights of the film are with Annapurna Pictures and Plan B Entertainment. The executive producers for this project are Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle from Annapurna Pictures. From Plan B Entertainment, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner will act as executive producers. The project will be overseen by Lexi Barta, vice president of production, Universal Pictures.

