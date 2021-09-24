Carey Hart Gets Lower Spine Disc Replacement, Thanks Wife Pink for Taking 'Amazing Care of Me'

carey hart

Carey Hart/Instagram

Carey Hart is on the mend and in good hands.

Earlier this week, the 46-year-old motocross star told his Instagram followers that he was preparing for a "lower spine disc replacement" on Thursday, using the hashtag "NewDiscNewMe."

"And the journey begins. Full day of being stuck in a tube, needles in the arm, and ready to get my back fixed on Thursday. Thanks so much @discmd, Dr. Bray, and Layla for everything!!!!! Let's do this 🤘🏼🤘🏼," he wrote.

Then on Thursday night, Hart shared photos from the hospital, saying, "One down and one to go!!!!!"

"Lower spine disc replacement was a success!!! up and out of bed and walking, just a few hours post surgery. Been up 5 times since this. Special thank you to @discmd, Dr Bray Who performed the surgery, and Layla who truly makes this all happen," said Hart in his back surgery update. "The staff here is nothing short of amazing. I am very lucky to have this team to bolt me back together."

"Glad my fusion has some company with the M6 disc replacement. Can't wait to come back stronger than ever, and kick ass on my dirtbike in 2022," he continued.

RELATED: Carey Hart Shares Adorable Photo of Son Jameson on First Day of Preschool: 'Growing Like a Weed'

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Hart — who shares 4½-year-old son Jameson and 10-year-old daughter Willow with wife Pink — thanked his family for supporting him while he recovers.

"My son Jameson had mama bring this sloth to keep me company while in the hospital," said the dad. "And a special thank you, to my amazing wife/nurse who has taken amazing care of me through all of this. I love you baby. Thanks to all my friends for the well wishes. Unfortunately the drugs I'm on, I can't see my phone very well. I will respond when I can read again 🤣🤣."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Pink's Husband Carey Hart Says He's 'Glad' Her Documentary Shows His 'Vulnerable Side as a Father'

Hart has previously been open about experiencing back pain resulting from past fractures. In April 2014 he told Rolling Stone, "I had my spine fused nine weeks ago, the doctor thinks I compression-fractured my lower spine at least 10 to 12 times, so we had to go in and take care of it."

"I've been through some gnarly stuff, I've broken everything you could imagine, but recovering from this was brutal," said Hart at the time. "I was just off my feet, laying down flat for 22 hours a day, in excruciating pain, because they elongated my spine. I'm a half-inch taller now, which is cool."

He added of getting back on the bike after injuries, "I can't tell you how many times I've been laying in the dirt, something broken, bone sticking out, just thinking 'Why the f--- do I keep doing this?' But you go to the hospital, you get stitched up, or bolted back together, and you go home and heal, and eventually you start to forget the injury and start to miss your motorcycle."