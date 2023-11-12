Carey grateful for 'unbelievable support'

St Johnstone matchwinner Graham Carey has thanked the club and fans for their support amid his wife’s battle with breast cancer.

Rachel Borthwick recently revealed she has been diagnosed with the disease for the fourth time in two years.

The club say they are “standing with” the couple and their family “every step of the way” and Saints fans held bucket collections before Saturday’s game against Ross County to go towards her treatment.

Irish midfielder Carey netted the only goal against County with a stunning strike and told BBC Scotland: “Yeah, it does [mean a lot]. It’s been a really tough couple of weeks.

“The support that the club and the fans and my team-mates have shown me and my family has been unbelievable. Not just the club, the whole football community, everyone, has shown great support and it means a lot.”

Saints are unbeaten and off the bottom of the table after Craig Levein’s first two games at the helm, and Carey says the new manager has brought a calming influence.

“It’s been good,” he added. “He’s not really changed too much because we’ve had two games in a short period of time.

“He’s just spoken to us about believing in each other a bit more and being a bit more confident on the ball because we do have some really good players.

“Being bottom of the table and not picking up a win before last week, we were just a bit edgy and he’s come in and told us to relax a bit and believe in ourselves and start getting the ball down and playing a bit more and it’s definitely helped.”