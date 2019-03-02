Carey bullish on 2020 calendar as Mexico misses deadline

The future of the Mexico City race is in doubt after losing central government support, while the contracts of the events in Spain, Britain, Germany and Italy all expire this season, and no new agreements have been signed.

Therefore, none of the above races is guaranteed a place on next year’s schedule.

F1 CEO Chase Carey has downplayed the ongoing question marks over the unsigned deals.

“We have contracts where ‘19 is the last year and we have either to create a new agreement or go our separate ways,” Carey told Wall Street analysts and investors. “And there’s nothing really unique to this that wasn’t true last year.

“We had a number of renewals last year, just as we had a number of renewals the year before. There are different issues in each one.”

A statement issued by the Mexican organisers overnight said: “After the deadline to keep the date that we were using for the Formula 1 Mexican GP expired, we would like to communicate that the promoters of the event had lost their preferred rights to keep that date in the 2020 calendar.

“Nevertheless, the negotiations either with F1 and the authorities of our country are still on course with the best spirit to find an alternative to keep the competition in Mexico.

“When we’ll have news about the negotiations we are maintaining with the authorities, we’ll make it public, only through official channels and spokespersons.”

