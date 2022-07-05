Caretaker stabs man with Sharpie, shoves him from moving car on I-95, NC cops say

Madeleine List
·1 min read
Getty Images | Royalty Free

A woman from Florida who was caring for a man with “cognitive delays” stabbed him several times with a Sharpie before pushing him out of a car while she drove on I-95, a North Carolina sheriff said.

Godwin is about 46 miles south of Raleigh.

The man had a broken pelvis and road rash on his face, hands and legs, the statement says. He and the caretaker went to a local medical center for treatment.

The caretaker, Arlene Mary Bonitz, 57, of Palm Harbor, Florida, was arrested on July 1 and faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, the sheriff said.

No attorney was listed for Bonitz.

Her bond was set at $75,000.

