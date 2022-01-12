CareSpan Virtually Closes the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Rembert de Villa, Chief Executive Officer and Director, CareSpan Health Inc. ("CareSpan" or the "Company") (TSXV: CSPN) and his team joined George Khalife, Vice President, U.S. Capital Formation, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company incorporated in Delaware. CareSpan's proprietary "Clinic-in-the Cloud" is a clinical workflow driven platform designed by doctors that integrates remote patient monitoring, diagnostic tools, the patient's electronic health record, care collaboration capabilities, patient engagement and e-prescribing and lab ordering. CareSpan's platform supports both in-person and virtual/telehealth care. CareSpan is using this platform combined with essential business services to build provider networks across the U.S. that deliver primary and chronic care, and urgent care as well as behavioral health care.

