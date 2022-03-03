CARESPAN LAUNCHES REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING SERVICE WITH AN INITIAL ENROLLMENT OF OVER 100 PATIENTS

·5 min read

  • Remote Patient Monitoring ("RPM") is a key capability of the Company's "Clinic-in-the-Cloud" integrated digital care platform, enabling the use of several hundred FDA-approved devices

  • RPM improves the quality of patient care while reducing the costs by allowing for active management of the chronic diease

  • RPM provides access to additional revenue streams for both the Nurse Practioner/Care Provider and the Company

  • Average monthly revenue per patient for RPM is about US$100-US$115

  • To date, the Company together with its Nurse Practioners have identified over 2,000 patients within the Company's patient pool who qualify for the RPM service

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - CareSpan Health, Inc. (TSXV: CSPN) ("Company" or "CareSpan"), the provider of the "Clinic-in-the-Cloud" platform addressing the primary care shortage in the U.S., and improving the delivery of chronic, urgent and mental health care, is pleased to announce that it has launched its new RPM service after successfully testing the service with both Nurse Practitioners ("NPs") and their patients. CareSpan has initiated the patient outreach process and over 100 patients have enrolled since launching the service late last month.

RPM is the use of digital devices that allow clinicians and care providers to capture health and medical data on a continuous basis from their patients remotely and electronically through CareSpan's "Clinic-in-the-Cloud" platform. This data enables clinicians to assess the treatment of chronic conditions in real time, ultimately improving their ability to deliver customized care plans to improve patient outcomes.

CareSpan's RPM is fully integrated into its "Clinic-in-the-Cloud" platform and connects to over 300 FDA approved devices. Effective use of RPM as an integral part of a patient's care plan, allows CareSpan's NPs and clinicians to improve patient outcomes while generating additional revenue for their respective practices.

To date, the Company in working with its NPs has identified over 2,000 patients within its current patient base for whom RPM would be a key component of their care plan to manage chronic illness. The Company expects to have the majority of these patients enrolled in the RPM service by the end of this year. The reimbursement for RPM is in the range of US$100 to US$115 per patient per month.

According to Rembert de Villa, CareSpan Health Inc. CEO, "Millions of people suffer from or have early signs of chronic illness. We believe that the adoption of RPM, as an integral part of a patient's care plan, can truly make a difference: to the patient, the care provider, and the entire heathcare system. RPM is the first of a series of planned value-add services and is a key component of our growth strategy. As we continue to add NPs to our network and expand the patient pool, RPM is expected to become a key driver for revenue growth and margin expansion. Furthermore, we believe having RPM as part of the "Clinic-in-the-Cloud" platform further strengthens our value proposition to NPs as it offers them a seamless way of improving the quality of patient care and generate incremental revenue for their practice."

Adriane Robinson, COO of CareSpan Integrated Networks added, "We are excited about RPM because it is key to our journey towards delivering value-based care. As our primary care NPs and clinicians incorporate RPM in their patients' care plan, we expect to see improved health outcomes through real time adjustments to patients' plans of care, resulting in reduced hospital admissions and re-admissions, as well as a reduction in the overall cost of care. Part of our RPM offering is a Care Continuity Service that serves as a bridge between provider and patients. The service is staffed by clincians who help coordinate communications between patient and provider, and work in the background to support patient adherence to the care plan and RPM program. We want to make sure that the people and process part of the equation, combined with our technology, achieves optimum results."

The National Health Council estimates that over 40% of the American population has a chronic disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control, chronic disease care accounts for over 90% of all Medicare spending. The Company views RPM as a key enabling technology to improve the quality of care of those suffering from chronic illness and help manage the increasing costs of chronic care management. According to CB Insights: "Tech Trends to Watch in 2022", the Covid-19 pandemic has expedited the growth and need of RPM to a $30B market in the United States as hospitals and lockdowns have created an immediate demand for chronic and preventative care. With its fully-integrated "Clinic-in-the-Cloud" platform and NP-led primary care provider network, CareSpan believes it is well-positioned to take advantage of this market opportunity, while contributing to better health outcomes for patients.

About CareSpan Health

CareSpan is a healthcare technology and services company that has developed and deployed a unique, proprietary integrated digital care platform, the CareSpan Clinic-in-the Cloud™, that creates easy access to care for the underserved. With a patient-centric approach focused on improving health outcomes, CareSpan uses sophisticated digital tools and capabilities to improve patient outcomes in primary care, chronic care, urgent care, and mental health.

In addition to the integrated digital care platform, CareSpan has built and deployed a business support infrastructure for its professional networks, American-Advanced Practice Network and American-MedPsych Network. American-Advanced Practice Network harnesses the clinical capabilities of Nurse Practitioners to address the shortage in primary and chronic care in the country. American-MedPsych brings together providers to tackle shortages mainly in mental health.

Clinic-in-the-Cloud is a trademark of CareSpan USA Inc., a subsidiary of CareSpan Health, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.carespanhealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This news contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which reflect the current expectations of management of the company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities, including the statements made above with respect to: (i) the improvement of patient outcomes and revenue through RPM technology; (ii) expectation that a majority of the Company's patient base will enroll in RPM; (iii) expected recurring revenue of US$1,200 to US$1,400 per year per patient enrolled in the RPM; (iv) the adoption of RPM to make a difference in the health care system and RPM is to be followed by other value added services for the Company's growth strategy; (vi) RPM driving margins and growth expansion; (vii) the reduction in hospital admissions and re-admissions and reductions in overall cost of care due to enrollment in the RPM; and (viii) CareSpan's positioning with respect to taking advantage of the RPM market. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential for", "intend" and similar expressions or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's assumptions as at the date of the forward-looking statements are provided, including but not limited to the following: the ability of the Company to execute its growth plans and business strategies; the ability of the Company to secure new enrolments within its RPM platform; the general adoption of the RPM model by the health care industry; and the ability of the Company to generate meaningful revenue from such enrolments. Though management believes that its assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from all or any of the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from the forward-looking statements in this news release include, but may not be limited to: general market and economic risk; any necessary regulatory approvals required (if applicable) for the Company to deliver the services under the RPM enrollments; the ability of the Company's management to execute its strategy; unexpected or adverse regulatory changes in the healthcare space; technological deficiencies in the RPM platform; and the failure of widespread adoption of the RPM platform. These factors should be considered carefully, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in the news release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

The TSX-V and its Regulation Services Provider have not approved the contents of, nor taken responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of, this press release.

SOURCE CareSpan Health, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/03/c2781.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • 68-year-old N.W.T. skier heads to Masters World Cup in Canmore — for fun

    As Dennis Bevington prepares to square off against fellow cross-country skiers from around the world at the Masters World Cup in Canmore, Alta., he says he's not in it to win it — he just wants to enjoy the ride. "I put in my time on the ski trails over the last two years and we'll see what happens. I'm not in line for any medals, but I love participation," said Bevington, 68, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T. It's the second time Bevington is racing in the cross-country ski competition, which run