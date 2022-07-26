CareMetx Announces Addition of Rita Kale to Board of Directors

Kale brings more than 20 years’ experience in healthcare and financial leadership

Rita Kale Joins CareMetx Board of Directors

Kale brings more than 20 years’ experience in healthcare and financial leadership

Bethesda, MD, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMetx, LLC, a leading technology-enabled services company focused on improving patient access to specialty medications, today announced that Rita Kale has joined the company’s board of directors. Kale brings over two decades of global healthcare industry experience, with specific expertise in finance, strategic planning, people development, and collaborative leadership.

Kale has spent more than two decades working in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer at Foundation Medicine, a molecular information organization that seeks methods for providing cancer treatment based on genomic changes that factor into each patient’s unique cancer.

Prior to her work at Foundation Medicine, Kale served in roles of increasing global responsibility at the Roche Group. Beginning her career with Roche Australia in 2000, she has since held key leadership roles in the United States, India, South Africa, Switzerland and Singapore. Most recently, she served as Head of Finance for Roche Pharmaceuticals Asia Pacific, where she helped countries achieve strategic healthcare business objectives.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Rita Kale join our board of directors,” says Jim Rowe, CareMetx CEO.

“Rita is an immensely talented executive who brings global experience that will be invaluable to guide CareMetx’s accelerated growth. We are thrilled to benefit from Rita’s expertise as CareMetx continues to scale, and as we continually expand the services we can provide to improve the patient experience with specialty therapies.”

About CareMetx

CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled hub services company facilitating patient access and adherence to specialty medications. Serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, CareMetx leverages a digital front-end, proprietary automation, an integrated platform and best-in-industry call center services to promote efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers for patients and providers. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate advocacy to patients, decision-making data, and confidence-building insight to manufacturer clients. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx serves more than 80 brands. Learn more at caremetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/caremetx-llc.

