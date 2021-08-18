CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Appoints Seasoned Public Sector and Labor Sales Executive

Joe Scibilia will lead CareFirst’s expansion and growth into the public and labor segments

Baltimore, Md./Washington, D.C, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst), a not-for-profit and the largest healthcare company in the mid-Atlantic region, has appointed Joe Scibilia as the new Vice President of Commercial Market Sales for Public Sector and Labor Markets. Scibilia joins CareFirst with nearly 30 years of labor experience and will lead the organization’s Public Sector and Labor Account team. In this role, Scibilia’s responsibilities will include expanding CareFirst’s labor footprint while also managing relationships and teams to produce exceptional performance in the public sector.

Scibilia has an extensive background in the healthcare and insurance industry with a focus in the public sector and labor segment. He most recently served as National Vice President of Labor and Trust at Anthem where he was accountable for hundreds of labor plan sponsors and 1.6 million members. Prior to his role at Anthem, Scibilia served as Vice President and Market Head of the Northeastern Region for Aetna public and labor markets. In this role, Scibilia provided oversight and strategy for Aetna’s public and labor infrastructure. Scibilia is knowledgeable with the region having served 13 years as a board appointed Officer, Regional Vice President of Sales and Marketing for The Union Labor Life Insurance Company in Washington, D.C. During that time, Scibilia established significant relationships and experience with national Labor/Taft-Hartley funds.

“Joe’s rich understanding and broad experience are exceptional in the public sector and labor segment,” said Reggie White, Senior Vice President of Commercial Markets and CareFirst Administrators for CareFirst. “Delivering on CareFirst’s mission of providing affordable, accessible and quality care to as many individuals in our region as possible, requires us to change the way we connect with clients and prospects. Joe’s leadership will be critical to helping CareFirst create tailored strategies delivering excellent service and care to the people working in the public sector and labor markets. Joe has the perfect blend of expertise required to support the unique benefit needs of these segments.”

In his new role at CareFirst, Scibilia will focus on expanding the organization’s services and membership and improving existing business processes in the labor market. Not only will Scibilia and his team focus on market growth and expansion into the public sector, but Scibilia’s leadership will be central to CareFirst’s work in transforming healthcare and improving health outcomes for individuals throughout the region’s labor space and public sector.

“Assisting individuals in public and private plans and providing them with the best, most affordable care is my passion” said Scibilia. “I’m excited to work with and for an organization whose not-for-profit mission aligns closely with the work I’ve been committed to throughout my entire career. I look forward to creating products and solutions with continued focus on providing the superior service and benefits that hard-working families rely on, need and deserve.”

With deep family roots in the labor space, Scibilia is extremely passionate about helping labor members and considers his role servicing labor the most important aspect of his job. He is a member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield National Labor Office (NLO) and has served as Chairman of Strategic Alliances while also appointed to the NLO Executive Board of Directors. Scibilia earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Stonehill College.

